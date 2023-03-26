NCAA Tournament - San Diego State escapes Creighton 57-56 to win South Region
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 5-seed San Diego State's 57-56 win over 6-seed Creighton to advance to their first Final Four in program history.
The Blue Devils posted a surprising 9-4 record last season, their most since 2014. This spring, they are out to show that success was no fluke, and have a good base with 18 returning starters.
Twenty-four stolen vehicles have been returned to Canada after two Greater Toronto Area police forces intercepted a shipment of vehicles on its way to Dubai, police say. In a news release on Friday, Halton Regional Police say they and Peel Regional Police recovered the vehicles while they were in transit in Morocco. Police say the Canada Border Services Agency helped to intercept the vehicles. The investigation began last month, police say. The vehicles are worth an estimated $2.1 million. One o
The video shows part of the ceiling falling in and debris flying through the hall. At least 25 people have been killed and dozens injured.
MIAMI — Canada's Bianca Andreescu defeated American Sofia Kenin in straight sets Sunday to advance to the fourth round of the women's singles draw at the Miami Open tennis tournament. Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., secured the victory 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted one hour 33 minutes. The Canadian fired seven aces and had just one double fault in the match. More importantly, she converted all three break opportunities she had. Kenin had an ace and three double faults while breaking the 22-ye
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Friday he asked President Joe Biden to remove the U.S. government's requirement that Canadians be vaccinated for COVID-19 before crossing the border. He told reporters after their meeting that American citizens are no longer required to have their shots and Canada allows unvaccinated Americans to visit. "There are millions of good, decent, honourable people who, through a personal medical decision, are discriminated against at the border," Poili
Gonzaga was down 10 points early in the second half Saturday night in the West Region final against UConn, but Julian Strawther had just secured a defensive rebound, and perhaps the Bulldogs had a run in them. Zags forward Drew Timme had picked up his fourth foul. Shortly thereafter, it became clear that Gonzaga's NCAA Tournament run would end.
‘You’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it,’ Reynolds joked ahead of birth
There aren't many NHL players who can take Wild enforcer Ryan Reaves down. Smelling salts, however, registered a near-KO on Saturday night.
The MMA community had rave reviews for former champ Holly Holm after her dominant win over Yana Santos at UFC on ESPN 43.
A referee failed to recognize when a fighter went unconscious, causing a wild scene in the main event of Fury FC 76.
Alabama stuck its neck out to defend its star player in pursuit of a championship. It didn't even come close.
Kerri Einarson and her Canadian teammates are back-to-back world championship bronze medallists following Sunday's 8-5 victory over host Sweden in Sandviken. A year ago, Einarson also eked out an 8-7 win over Anna Hasselborg in an extra end for bronze in in Prince George, B.C. "I feel pretty excited to come here and medal," the Manitoba-based skip told Curling Canada on Sunday. "I know it's not gold like we wanted, but at least it's a medal. To win bronze two years in a row is pretty special." C
The Mavericks lost a second straight game to the Hornets while Kyrie Irving had a fan ejected from Charlotte's home arena.
Gianni Vazquez, the MMA fighter on the wrong end of a Texas referee mishap at Fury FC 76, reveals he suffered damage from the non-stoppage.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman thinks the NHL didn't do enough to punish Bruins forward A.J. Greer for a high cross-check on Thursday.
It’s been an unpleasant few years since gender ideology madness gripped the institutions of the West. The lunacy that decrees that you are the sex you say you are has been devastating for girls and women. Young women have been swayed by the ideology of activists and TikTok influencers. Female athletes have seen their dreams shattered by the inclusion of biologically male competitors.
The Mavericks were booed off their own court on Friday night, and star Luka Dončić said he’s not having fun playing anymore.
General manager Kim Ng announced the moves on the final day of spring training.