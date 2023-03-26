NCAA Tournament - San Diego State escapes Creighton 57-56 to win South Region

CBC

Kerri Einarson and her Canadian teammates are back-to-back world championship bronze medallists following Sunday's 8-5 victory over host Sweden in Sandviken. A year ago, Einarson also eked out an 8-7 win over Anna Hasselborg in an extra end for bronze in in Prince George, B.C. "I feel pretty excited to come here and medal," the Manitoba-based skip told Curling Canada on Sunday. "I know it's not gold like we wanted, but at least it's a medal. To win bronze two years in a row is pretty special." C