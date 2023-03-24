NCAA Tournament - Gonzaga once again knocks out UCLA with late-game heroics
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 3-seed Gonzaga's 79-76 win over 2-seed UCLA to advance to the West Regional final in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Mavericks guarded the wrong side of the court. Mark Cuban tweeted it was the refs' fault.
Boozer is only the second sophomore in the program's history to win the award for boys basketball.
As the season nears its close, the Raptors desperately need wins. But a trio of Canadians for the Pacers had different plans as they also made NBA history.
"It would have f---ed with me if something were to happen to Ray and I didn't get a chance to amend this," Garnett said of his former teammate
McDavid is the first Oilers player to score 60 goals in a season since some guy named Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87.
All aboard the hype train as University of Minnesota star Matthew Knies looks poised to join the Maple Leafs for their stretch run.
MIAMI — Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez completed a first-round sweep for Canadians in the women's singles draw at the Miami Open with wins on Wednesday. Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., defeated Britain's Emma Raducanu 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in a matchup of former U.S. Open champions, and Fernandez, of Laval, Que., downed Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3 at the WTA/Masters 1000 tennis tournament. Andreescu and Fernandez join Vancouver's Rebecca Marino and Toronto's Katherine Sebov in the second
The debate over transgender inclusion in sport has intensified after a male-born cyclist won a prestigious women's amateur race.
It hasn't been all doom and gloom for the Leafs since pushing their chips in at the deadline, but they've yet to look like the contender they hope to be.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.
Fitzpatrick is the top seed in group 11 at Austin Country Club.
NHL players had their say on a variety of topics, including the league's best passer, most complete player, top defenseman and more.
Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula 1 as Lewis Hamilton ponders his future at Mercedes
Chiefs fans also noted the last member of the “Legion of Zoom” had left the team.
Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez saw their son commit to the University of Kentucky, get drafted into the NBA and appear in his first All-Star Game
Key joined McLaren as executive director from Toro Rosso in 2019.
Edwards, who retained the UFC welterweight title in London this month, has history with Masvidal
Tom Brady's kids each have their own chosen sports, Gisele Bündchen explained to Vanity Fair
The Oilers' trade for Mattias Ekholm is paying dividends on both ends of the ice for a team poised for another deep playoff run.
CHICAGO — At least one National Hockey League team with a Russian player has decided against wearing special warmup jerseys to commemorate Pride night, citing an anti-gay Kremlin law that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home. The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday's game against Vancouver, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press, because of security concerns involving the law Russian President Vladimir Putin signed i