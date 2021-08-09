NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

The Canadian Press

With a few consecutive wins under her belt, Amanda Anisimova feels like she's hitting her stride at the National Bank Open. The 19-year-old American advanced to the second round of the women's tournament in Montreal on Monday after her opponent, Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic, retired with Anisimova leading 6-1, 4-3. Anisimova said she feels like she is in a groove after advancing to the main draw in Montreal through the qualifying tournament. "I think it was good that I got a couple ma