NBC's Mike Tirico on death of horse at Pimlico
A horse trained by Bob Baffert was euthanized on the track after going down with injury and unseating his jockey during a race on the Preakness undercard on Saturday. Havnameltdown, the 4-5 favorite, broke slowly from the rail during the sixth race, the Chick Lang Stakes, allowing Gaffalione and Ryvit to establish command up front. Havnameltdown and jockey Luis Saez were able to move into a stalking position by the first quarter of a mile. Approaching the stretch, Havnameltdown stumbled and threw Saez off his back while Ryvit was able to continue on and draw clear of late-running Prince of Jericho. Havnameltdown continued running around the final turn in some distress. The 3-year-old colt was looked at by veterinary staff before being euthanized.