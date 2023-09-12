NBC5 Play of the Week (Sep. 11th thru 14th)
Here's how Twitter reacted to Canada beating Team USA in the FIBA World Cup bronze medal game
Here's how Twitter reacted to the reports that LeBron James is planning to commit to Team USA next summer.
If fighters want to apologize for the things they say, that's up to them. Don't expect Dana White to hold them accountable for their words.
England’s penalty shoot out record against Germany has long left much to be desired.
She recently shared why she teaches her kids about good sportsmanship.
Though the Blue Jays' opening-day starter hasn't been totally ruled out, it's reportedly "highly unlikely" Manoah throws another pitch this season.
The NFL player and his wife reveal the sweet-but-awkward beginnings to their love story in Prime Video's new documentary, 'Kelce'
Conor McGregor had many thoughts during UFC 293, but took particular exception with mention of Alexander Volkanovski's pound-for-pound status.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title. The Brewers announced Monday they had recalled the veteran third baseman from Triple-A Nashville while optioning infielder Owen Miller. The NL Central leaders had signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on Aug. 31, two days after the New York Yankees released him. Donaldson won the MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and is a three-tim
The Ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Hall of Famer said the Dallas Cowboys’ newest quarterback wouldn’t pan out as a starter in the NFL
The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season featured plenty of notable debuts and surprising results, including a face plant by the Bengals.
After leaving the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, Ezekiel Elliott played his first game with his new team. How did he perform against the Philadelphia Eagles?
The Duke of Sussex has made no secret of the fact that he now considers the US “home”.
Robert Whittaker isn't chalking up the stunning UFC 293 outcome to a bad night for Israel Adesanya and gives Sean Strickland all the credit.
Daniel Cormier isn't keen on seeing Israel Adesanya back in the octagon anytime soon – much less in a title rematch with Sean Strickland.
The newest Blue Jays folk hero has grabbed fans' attention by hitting home runs, but his patience could give him staying power.
The panicking Seattle Seahawks quarterback could be heard uttering an exclamation that many fans said they would also yell if the Rams star were pursuing them.
NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam women's doubles title Sunday when she and partner Erin Routliffe took the U.S. Open final in straight sets. Dabrowski and Routliffe defeated Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia 7-6 (9), 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Dabrowski, 31, became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam since Bianca Andreescu was the U.S. Open women's singles champion in 2019. Dabrowski had previously won mixed doubles cr
Tyler Reddick won the second NASCAR Cup Series playoff race. How did the results shake up the playoff field? Who’s on the bubble at Bristol next week?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers' debut with the New York Jets lasted just four snaps. And now the four-time MVP and a shell-shocked fanbase will have to see how long he might be sidelined. Rodgers injured his left Achilles tendon when he was sacked by Buffalo's Leonard Floyd and fell awkwardly on the leg during Monday night's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills. Coach Robert Saleh confirmed the injury after the game and said Rodgers would have a MRI on Tuesday. The team said during the