NBC5 Play of the Week (Oct. 2nd thru 5th)
NBC5 Play of the Week (Oct. 2nd thru 5th)
NBC5 Play of the Week (Oct. 2nd thru 5th)
The former president gave a dramatic speech right outside the Manhattan courtroom, calling for Judge Arthur F. Engoron to be disbarred.
Queen Camilla, 76, switched up her usual immaculate appearance to rock skinny jeans to the Braemar Literary Festival, where she reunited with her eldest son, Tom Parker-Bowles - photos
After being charged with raping a child and pleading not guilty, Alissa McCommon allegedly reached out to a minor and said he'd "regret" going to authorities, say police
Reuters/Jonathan ErnstDonald Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, didn’t parse his words in a statement to CNN about his former boss—grilling the former president as he confirmed rumors about some of the nastiest things Trump ever muttered about U.S. veterans. Kelly’s remarks are the first on-the-record confirmation for a slew of comments by Trump that was revealed in a 2020 story by The Atlantic, which claimed Trump called veterans “suckers” and “losers,” but attributed knowledge of the i
Kosovo's top diplomat said the Serbian moves looked a lot like what Moscow's forces were doing before full-scale war broke out.
MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York was “safe and in good health” Monday after a massive two-day search ended with her rescue and the arrest of a person suspected in her abduction, police said. Charlotte Sena disappeared while riding her bike early Saturday evening at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday night during a news conference that investig
Rep. Victoria Spartz said in February 2023 that she wouldn't run for reelection. Now, she's threatening to leave office sooner than expected.
Xander Schauffele risked being thrown off the USA Ryder Cup team for refusing to sign a participation contract which would have allowed fly-on-the-wall Netflix docu-series Full Swing access to the Team USA locker room.
“We want him out,” an unnamed House Republican said, according to CNN.
The former House speaker told CNN's Jake Tapper he was wasting his time speaking with the far-right Florida congressman.
“I believe that conservative and Republican people are better-looking people,” said Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Brian Glenn.
The singer shocked fans by hitting the stage at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
Donald Trump was prepared to quit the US presidential election race for $5bn, it has been claimed.
Six seasons of the UK show "Naked Attraction" premiered on Max last month. The dating series has caused a stir due to the explicit nature of the show.
Fulton County Dist. Atty. Fani Willis' prosecution will remain in state court. The former president probably made a crass calculation about the judges.
Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted fans at the weekend with a major social media shake-up. Keep scrolling to read more...
For regular Costco customers who love the retail giant for its incredible bargains, there's an exclusive deal that's easy to overlook yet potentially one of the most rewarding of all. Costco's Best...
“I am really concerned about your apparent inability to take responsibility for your actions,” judge tells Lauran Pazienza before handing down eight-and-a-half-years sentence
It's been "the core" of the former president's public brand, said the former Biden White House press secretary.