Who are the top villains currently in the NBA?

On the latest episode of "Hustle Play," Chris Boucher discusses his picks for top NBA villains. Watch the full episode on our YouTube channel or listen on the podcast feed.

Video Transcript

- Top five NBA villains.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Grayson Allen.

- Yikes. That is true.

CHRIS BOUCHER: I mean--

- Well, people actually--

CHRIS BOUCHER: People just don't like him.

- --punch him square in the face, though. He does some pretty dirty stuff that I've seen.

CHRIS BOUCHER: But you know what's--

- We've all seen.

CHRIS BOUCHER: You know why I say that? You know why I say he's number one? Because some stuff, he doesn't do it on purpose. But he's done so many things that people just think that-- like sometimes he'll just contest and hit you in the head. And people do that every day. But I'm like, that's-- but like you've done it so many times.

- Sure.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Joel Embiid, for sure--

- OK.

CHRIS BOUCHER: --for us. And sorry, Dillon, but you're one of them.

[LAUGHTER]

He's definitely one of them. I think the whole Memphis team is the villain now. Like everybody hate them right now.

- Tried to fight Shannon Sharpe.

CHRIS BOUCHER: I mean, I think there's just-- there's a swagger they bring to the game that I feel like people are starting to hate a little bit. But I kind of like it. I think they-- it's fun. They have a whole entrance, like WWE entrance before they go in the game. That's tough.

- It does make me want to watch them.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Yeah, that's tough.

- He can't be messing with Uncle Sharpe, though. He's got old-man strength.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Watch the game. That's what they're saying. Watch the game. I feel like that was the issue. He said that. I watched his "Undisputed." He said, you know, people didn't come to see me fight or talk.

- True.

CHRIS BOUCHER: Just watch the game. So I feel like, in some kind of way, he-- he knew it.