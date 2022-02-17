NBA Thursday Night preview

Ariel Epstein breaks down the final night of NBA action before the All-Star break. Which teams should you avoid and which players should you target for props? Ariel has you covered.

ARIEL EPSTEIN: Welcome to "Yahoo Sportsbook Daily." It is Thursday, February 17, 2022. I'm your betting guide Ariel Epstein. And we're taking you through the Thursday NBA slate.

As always, we are taping this podcast a day early. There are no lines out right now. It's all just pretty much up in the air. What we do know is it is the last slate of games before the NBA All-Star break. Got to focus on some of the teams that are going to care to play, some of the players that care to play.

I've got three different games that I'm targeting out of this five-game slate. The only back-to-back is the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets. I'm not focusing on them, the back-to-back going into the All-Star break, no, thank you.

Let's first go to Dallas and New Orleans. I'm going to take this Mavericks-Pelicans first half over. Likely, you're getting a low number on the Mavericks first half, and the score is also going to probably be pretty low for a full game. But they're going to allow more points in the first half than in the second half.

It just happened on Tuesday with the Mavericks, where the Mavs went over in the first half. And then they went under in the full game. Just keep an eye out on the Mavericks' first half overs. The Pelicans also have become more of an over team, especially now that they have CJ McCollum.

Speaking of CJ McCollum, I really like for the New Orleans shooting guard and his props, especially points props. When you look at what New Orleans has had with McCollum lately, he's leading the team in scoring, averaging 26 points per game, 7 rebounds, and 5 and 1/2 assists.

McCollum, he just put up 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 assists against Dallas back on January 26. And even though Dallas is playing good defense, he just dropped 30 on Memphis, who's a top 10 defense, and 23 on the Raptors. If you could get a low 20s for a points prop, I would take the over on McCollum.

Looking at the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks game, it's crazy to think that this game's probably going to be a shorter spread. It's just that the Bucks are a completely different first half team than they are in the second half. Milwaukee's averaging 58 points in the first half. And Philadelphia is averaging just over 54 points in the first half. Milwaukee's actually averaging even more points, at just under 60 points per first half in their last three games.

I'm going to take Milwaukee and their first half spread. Milwaukee's allowing an average of 53 points in the first half, ranking seventh in the NBA. However, in the second half, they're allowing the third most points per second half at 56, while Philly, they have the fourth best average of points allowed in the second half, with just under 51 points per second half allowed.

I know that's a lot of numbers. Basically, it's saying to sum up that the Bucks are limiting opponents to less points in the first half. I mean, they are just bad in the second half recently, being the third worst defense in the second half of games.

So just take the Bucks in the first half, expecting them to put up more points, limit the Sixers to less instead of the second half and relying on full game. Bucks first half spread.

Last game, Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers. This one's an over game. Not even sure how you can see it any other way. These two defenses are bad. Houston is the worst defense in the NBA. They allow just under 118 points per game to their opponents. In the last 10, Houston's gone up to 128 points per game allowed to their opponents. Houston's also on the second leg of a back-to-back.

7 of the last 10 Clippers games have gone over. 5 of the last 6 Houston games have gone over, not including the game with Phoenix, which is going on Wednesday night. Again, recording this a day in advance. I'm going to take the over in Houston and LA.

In this game, you can also focus on some Houston center Christian Wood props. The Clippers are allowing the second most rebounds per game. Wood is averaging just under 21 points per game and just under 12 rebounds in the 20 games that he's played a bottom 10 rebounding defense. That's what the Clippers are. Focus on Christian Wood props.

Here's a recap. Go take the over on CJ McCollum points, Bucks first half spread, Mavericks-Pelicans first half over, Clippers and Rockets over, look for those Christian Wood props. You can follow me on Twitter @ArielEpstein. And follow all of our content over @YahooSportsbook..

Frank Schwab will be back tomorrow on "Yahoo Sportsbook Daily" to dive into some college basketball. Until then, good bye and good luck.

