NBA Star Robin Lopez Plays Rock, Paper, Scissors With Young Fan

NBA player Robin Lopez played a game of scissors, paper, rock with a young fan ahead of a match against the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, on November 20.

This footage, filmed by Rachel Tacchite, shows the Cleveland Cavaliers center playing with a young boy who was sitting in the audience.

According to Tacchite, the boy won and received a pair of signed Nike shoes from Lopez as a prize. Credit: Rachel Tacchite via Storyful