Are NBA Referees too quick to give technicals and ejections? | Devine Intervention

Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Dan Devine is joined by The Rights To Ricky Sanchez’s Michael Levin on the “Devine Intervention” podcast to discuss the state of refereeing in the NBA this season, and explain why referees are giving out technical fouls and ejections too freely that it’s disrupting the flow of the games.

