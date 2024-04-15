NBA Play-In Tournament schedule set with LeBron, Steph, Embiid facing possibility of missing round of 16
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill takes a look at the four Play-In Tournament matchups as the regular season ended on Sunday night, setting up for an exciting round of qualifier games before the round of 16 begins next weekend. With perennially successful franchises like the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat all appearing in Play-In games this Tuesday & Wednesday, the level of competition will be great and the stakes never higher for such stars as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and more. Their prize, the opportunity to face off against juggernaut 2-seeds the Boston Celtics & Denver Nuggets.