NBA legend Magic Johnson in Detroit for holiday food giveaway

The Canadian Press

The smell of competition in the air still gets Mikael Kingsbury's adrenalin pumping, even after years of winning everything there is to win in his sport. The world's most accomplished moguls skier is about to depart for a training block in Finland, where the World Cup season opens Dec. 4-5 in Ruka. "I still can feel the vibration," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "It's kind of like, as we say, a drug to me. I love the feeling of feeling a bit nervous and having to perform and havin