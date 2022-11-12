NBA legend Magic Johnson in Detroit for holiday food giveaway
Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26
The smell of competition in the air still gets Mikael Kingsbury's adrenalin pumping, even after years of winning everything there is to win in his sport. The world's most accomplished moguls skier is about to depart for a training block in Finland, where the World Cup season opens Dec. 4-5 in Ruka. "I still can feel the vibration," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press on Tuesday. "It's kind of like, as we say, a drug to me. I love the feeling of feeling a bit nervous and having to perform and havin
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec
Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins could bolster the team's position player group by signing one of these three players.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav
As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.
When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left. But the Bulls held a 15-point lead and were able to cruise the rest of the way. “When (LaVine) takes those catch-and-shoot opportunities,
AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions
Columbus Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.
WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it
It sounds like Rasmus Ristolainen is in John Tortorella's doghouse.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run. “I was about to throw the ball to Darnell, but I guess he thought I was scrambling already, so he had turned around,” Fields said Wednesday. “Once I saw that, I tucked the ball down and ran
Former captain Jamar Dixon has moved into the Pacific FC front office as the Canadian Premier League club’s manager of football and player development. Dixon, 33, announced Sept. 30 that this would be his last season as a player. The veteran midfielder and Pacific, which won the CPL title in 2021, lost 3-1 on aggregate to Atletico Ottawa in the 2022 playoff semifinals. The club announced his new role Tuesday. "Pacific FC has been such a big part of my life and I am excited to continue building t
Kaylyn Kyle has parlayed years of soccer with the Canadian national team and in pro leagues into a bustling career as a broadcast soccer analyst. What sets Kyle apart isn't just her deep knowledge of the game and tactics, but her willingness to speak plainly about the issues and players before her. Kyle is not afraid to court controversy, nor to call out poor behaviour when she sees it. She's brutally honest about the economics of being an NWSL player. And when she argues in favour of a Canadian
The Canadian women's sitting volleyball team has clinched a semifinal berth at the world championships and will depart Bosnia and Herzegovina with its best-ever finish. After Wednesday's 26-24 first-set loss to Italy, Canada found its game, reeled off three straight set wins and will face Slovenia on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET. "Italy is a tough opponent, and we knew we would have to work hard and play our systems," Canada captain Danielle Ellis of White Rock, B.C., told Volleyball Canada. "We had
For all of Edmonton's offensive weapons, the Oilers need Jack Campbell to start performing like a $25M goaltender or give the starting gloves to backup goaltender Stuart Skinner.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have a declined a $13 million club option on centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier for next season, triggering a $2.5 million buyout and making the defensive whiz a free agent on Thursday. Kiermaier, 32, spent parts of 10 seasons with the Rays, who drafted him in the 31st round in 2010. He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner who batted .248 with 82 homers, 316 RBIs and 112 stolen bases over 914 games. The expected move, which completed a $53.5 million, six-yea
OTTAWA — Bo Horvat scored twice Tuesday night as the Vancouver Canucks came back twice from a goal down for 6-4 win over the Ottawa Senators. Connor Garland had two assists in the win as the Canucks opened a five-game road trip. Horvat scored from the top of the crease 1:16 into the third period to break a 2-2 tie and Brock Boeser scored on the power play at 8:18 to give the Canucks a 4-2 lead. Tim Stutzle got a power-play goal at 14:03 to pull the Senators to within a goal at 4-3, but Jack Stud
The Blue Jays need to patch up their bullpen to become legitimate World Series contenders, and these relievers would do just that.