NBA GameTime 03/11

Some former Harvard women's hockey players are speaking out against the alleged toxic and abusive culture allowed to fester under head coach Katey Stone.
The retired All-Star and NBA champion talks about a number of issues surrounding today's game and offers some insight on what made him great.
LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, are considered among the most talented high school players in the US.
The activist and ex-Super Bowl quarterback recounted "problematic things" he encountered at home even though he knows his parents love him.
The Leafs star has scored his fair share of highlight-reel goals, but the one he buried against the Oilers on Saturday was on another level.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are introducing new $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas of Rogers Centre. Toronto's downtown ballpark has undergone major renovations this off-season, including the creation of five new "neighbourhoods" within the stadium. Blue Jays single game tickets provide fans with a reserved bowl seat but the new $20 outfield district tickets will give them access to the new outfield areas. Those new sections include Park Social, a space on the 500 level overloo
Would you play through? Inclement weather suspended play, and Nick Taylor won't have to decide until the second round resumes Saturday.
TORONTO — Ace pitcher Alek Manoah has had his contract renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and 14 other players, including all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk, agreed to new contracts. The 25-year-old Manoah had a 16-7 record last season with a 2.24 earned-run average and 180 strikeouts over 196 2/3 innings pitched. Kirk emerged as Toronto's top catcher last year, hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 runs batted in and walks. He was named to his first-ever all-star team and earned a Silver
The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school
It doesn’t take a genius to see that Young Sheldon is closer to the end than it is the beginning. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, currently in Season 6, is two years into a three-season renewal, which culminates in Season 7. And according to executive producer Steve Holland, preliminary talks have begun, at least internally, about whether […]
Rory McIlroy has been in demand in the boardroom as well as on the golf course, and the demands sank his hopes at the Players Championship.
Bellator star Michael Page destroys Goiti Yamauchi's knee in just 26 seconds to score a KO win at Friday's Bellator 292.
Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points and the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 106-95 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday. Paul George added 22 points for the Clippers, who have won their last three games after dropping five straight. It was Leonard's seventh straight game with at least 21 points, and he's averaging 31 points during that stretch.
After exchanging many words during fight week, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili finally had the chance to face off for UFC Fight Night 221 – and it got physical.
Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren
Jordan Spieth said a US Marine who potentially saved him from a missed cut had been well looked after since taking a heavy blow to the knee.
Tyreek Hill competed in his first race since 2014, running the 60 meters in 6.70 seconds at the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.
TORONTO — John Tavares scored twice as part of a four-goal barrage in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs roared back from a 3-1 deficit to down the Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Saturday. Mitch Marner had a goal and three assists for Toronto (40-17-8), while William Nylander and Auston Matthews each scored and set up another. Tavares added an assist for a three-point night and Noel Acciari had the other two goals, including into the empty net, for the Leafs. Matt Murray made 24 saves Connor M
The Carolina Panthers jumped several other quarterback-needy teams to move all the way to the top of the first round in April's NFL draft.
Tom Hoge began his week with a 78, before a 68 saw him scrape the cut, and a 62 on Saturday sensationally put him in title contention.