NBA GameTime 03/11

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — John Tavares scored twice as part of a four-goal barrage in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs roared back from a 3-1 deficit to down the Edmonton Oilers 7-4 on Saturday. Mitch Marner had a goal and three assists for Toronto (40-17-8), while William Nylander and Auston Matthews each scored and set up another. Tavares added an assist for a three-point night and Noel Acciari had the other two goals, including into the empty net, for the Leafs. Matt Murray made 24 saves Connor M