NBA Finals Game 6 Mini-Movie: Bucks In 6!

After dropping the first two games of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks roared back to win 4 straight and clinch the NBA title, the franchise’s first in 50 seasons. Game 6 was one for the ages, thanks to an iconic, career-defining performance by Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who turned in a mind-blowing stat line of 50 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocked shots, while hitting 17 of 19 from the free throw line, on his way to winning the Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. Giannis joins Hall of Famer Bob Pettit as the only players to score 50 points in a Finals clinching game (Pettit accomplished it in 1958), and Michael Jordan as the only players with multiple season MVP awards, a Finals MVP and a Defensive Player of the Year award.