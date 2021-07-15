NBA Finals Game 4 Mini-movie: Bucks Even It Up

Behind a postseason career-high 40 points from Khris Middleton and 26 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists and an already iconic late-game blocked shot from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks evened the 2021 NBA Finals at two games apiece with a 109-103 victory in Game 4. The Suns were fueled by a game-high 42 points from Devin Booker in defeat. The series returns to Phoenix for Game 5, Saturday, July 17th at 9pm on ABC.

