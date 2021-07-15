NBA Finals Game 4 Mini-movie: Bucks Even It Up

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and Marcus Maye were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term contract Thursday, so the star safety will play this season under his franchise tag tender. The sides had until 4 p.m. to work out a deal, per NFL rules. Maye will make $10.6 million this season and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The Jets could try to work out a long-term deal after the season or allow Maye to explore free agency. New York could also opt to use the