NBA Daily Fantasy Picks - Dec. 1
Ariel Epstein gives her DFS must-play, value play, and fade for the NBA slate on Wednesday, Dec. 1
Rebounding isn’t the sexiest stat to talk about, but it’s causing the Raptors to lose game after game right now.
From licking to locker room fights, there have been some questionable decisions made by members of the NHL in the past.
Freedom wants to 'educate' James.
Whoever wins on Monday night should be the favorite to win the AFC.
According to Pascal Siakam, “losing is not fun.” And since the Raptors have only won two of nine home games this season, he made sure to emphasize the need to change after the Raptors’ loss to the Grizzlies at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
The Devils have locked up prized former top pick Jack Hughes for the long term.
All competitors at the 2022 Australian Open are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Evander Kane spoke to reporters after practicing with the AHL's Barracuda.
Robert Griffin III was once a favorite of Washington's longtime owner. Now Snyder must be sweating about what the QB will reveal about "the most dysfunctional organization in sports."
Players were apparently unaware the league used two different balls during the 2021 MLB season.
Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren have looked dominant whenever they have played together.
No LeBron James for the Lakers on Tuesday.
D.J. Smith was asked whether or not Brady Tkachuk received a tetanus shot after his hand was chomped on.
Roy wants back into the NHL, and the Canadiens need a French-speaking executive.
Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell has the highest SV% and is tied for wins amongst netminders who have played at least 15 games this season.
The emerging omicron variant of COVID-19 could have an effect on the 2022 Olympics, but Chinese officials say the Games will go on.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
TORONTO — A new national survey indicates many Canadians don't want the NFL here at the CFL's expense but may also reinforce the biggest challenge facing the Canadian league. The survey of 1,512 Canadians was conducted Nov. 19-21 by Reginald Bibby, a sociologist at the University of Lethbridge, in partnership with Maru Public Opinion. Bibby has been tracking national sports trends since 1990. In the survey, 34 per cent of respondents said they either didn't want the NFL in Canada or wanted it on
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Health authorities ordered all members of Portuguese soccer club Tondela to go into isolation on Wednesday in the latest setback related to a new surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The isolation order came after 13 members of Belenenses were found to be infected with the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. Belenenses had only nine players available to play against Benfica over the weekend in a match abandoned after halftime. Six players have tested positive fo
Kliff Kingsbury is no longer the coach of the year favorite.