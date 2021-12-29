NBA Daily Fantasy Picks - Dec. 29
Ariel Epstein shares her top DFS plays for the NBA slate on Wednesday, Dec. 29
Another wave of NHL postponements were announced on Tuesday.
The NFL announced Madden, the icon known for being the Raiders' longtime head coach as well as for his broadcasting career and the video game series that bore his name, has died.
John Madden died on Tuesday morning. He was 85.
Marchand ripped the league and union for implementing "taxi squads" to keep games going, but not allowing them for the Olympics so NHLers can participate in Beijing.
The Americans forfeited Tuesday's game against Switzerland and began a team-wide quarantine after two players tested positive for Covid.
This isn't the first time Kareem has criticized LeBron.
Justin Sourdif has received a one-game suspension at the World Juniors for an illegal hit.
Beijing Olympic organizers continue to stand by a policy that could bar athletes from the Winter Games long after they’ve cleared infections.
The NFL's new protocol reflects a change in CDC guidance issued on Monday.
The Cowboys looked great Sunday night. And that's the topic of the week.
Tom Brady knows of what he speaks when it comes to Bill Belichick after a loss.
Sean McDermott didn't mean to take a dig at Bill Belichick after a Week 13 loss.
Whether you're playing for pride or a trophy, our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings.
The fantasy basketball season is moving right along, even with COVID running rampant through the NBA. Here's everything you need to know.
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
Week 11 Part 1 was an absolute nightmare for fantasy managers, so let's hope Part 2 is a little better.
Congratulations on making it to Championship Week. Andy Behrens is here with his Week 17 priority pickups to help you go get that ring.
Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan are both healthy.
House has been with the Chiefs for three seasons after he was the defensive coordinator at Kentucky.
Dickerson died in the same hospice center his wife died in two years ago. He was remembered on Tuesday as an exceptional reporter and a good man.