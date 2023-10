The Canadian Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kai Jones apparently wants out of Charlotte. Jones, the Hornets’ 19th overall pick out of Texas in 2021, announced on X, formerly known Twitter, that he has officially requested a trade from the organization. The Hornets have declined to comment on the matter. The Hornets announced last week that the 6-foot-11 forward/center would not join the team for training camp following some bizarre behavior on social media, including a mostly indecipherable video on Instagram Live a