NBA Celebrates Juneteenth

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Joshua Liendo and Cole Pratt are next-generation swimmers no longer. The 18-year-olds will make their Olympic debuts this summer in Tokyo. The two teens earned their spots on the Canadian team during Saturday's trials in Toronto's Pan Am Sport Centre. "There's a lot of guys coming up and I think we're not NextGen anymore. We're here," Liendo said. "I've seen a lot of guys from other countries who are 18 make the Olympic team and it got me fired up. I want to be there too." Liendo of Ma