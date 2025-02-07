Naz Reid gets the And-1

The Chiefs have fielded plenty of questions about officiating.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
The 2025 Hall of Fame class was unveiled at NFL Honors on Thursday.
TNT's Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley selected eight-man teams from the 24-player pool. LeBron James was the No. 1 pick.
First impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
No matter where anyone stands on the issue, what is undeniable is that the officiating crew for Super Bowl LIX is well aware of what is being said.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie continues our fantasy baseball positional previews with the hot corner, the third basemen.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
Sometimes the most important offseason “additions” are players fans are already familiar with — the ones who were hurt but are now healthy.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.
The most vocal NFL team owner regarding Brady's possible conflict of interest as a Raiders part-owner and Fox broadcaster was the Chiefs' Clark Hunt.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.
Poor trades? Holding on to assets too long? Not valuing draft capital? The Bulls do all that and still don't appear to have a real plan moving forward. Yet they have a chance to change all that.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski continues our positional preview series with the 1Bs.
The Met Gala announced its host committee for its 2025 event, including athletes like gymnast Simone Biles and her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, WNBA star Angel Reese and track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson.
The Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl championship.
“She is quite the cook."
Hosts Nate Tice, Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon are live and in person at Radio Row in New Orleans as they react to some breaking news, give their favorite moments from the 2024 season and some spicy bold predictions to watch for in 2025.