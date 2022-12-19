Navy football names defensive coordinator as next head coach
Navy promoted defensive coordinator Brian Newberry to head coach on Monday, replacing Ken Niumatalolo, the winningest coach in school history who was fired a week ago. Newberry, 51, has been leading the Midshipmen defense since 2019. His college coaching career dates back 2000, but this will be his first head coaching job. Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement that Newberry is "respected and was highly endorsed by many."