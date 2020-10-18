Navratri celebrations kicked off in Mangaluru with Tiger dance: Watch the video

Dancers perform the 'Tiger Dance' as 'Mangalore Dasara' also known as Navarathri celebrations begin at the Gokarnanatheshwara Temple in Mangaluru, in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Navaratri festival is incomplete in Dakshina Kannada without tiger dance, popularly called ‘Pili Vesha’ or ‘Huli Vesha’. Visuals from the celebrations showed artists decked up in elaborate costumes and colourful wigs performing the dance for the audience.