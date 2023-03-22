'You Naughty Dog': Cheeky Frenchie Scatters Rubbish, Makes Total Mess of Durham Kitchen

A mischievous French bulldog was accused of getting into the recycling and making a complete mess of her owner’s kitchen in Durham, England.

Video posted to TikTok on January 5 by Melissa Firth shows Betty, a two-year-old French bulldog, with a yellow reusable bag around her neck. Empty food packaging, cartons and boxes can be seen scattered across the kitchen floor.

The bag around Betty’s neck and her guilty facial expression made her seem like the prime suspect. “What have you done? Betty, was this you?” Firth asks.

“You naughty dog!” Firth says, as she films the mess strewn across the floor. Credit: Melissa Firth via Storyful