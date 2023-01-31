NAU professor working with native nations on climate change

Reuters Videos

STORY: Israel is saving its main freshwater reservoir from the effects of climate changeThe Sea of Galilee was being lost to droughtsSo Israel built a chain of desalination plants along its Meditteranean coast They turn seawater into freshwater, to refill the lake when water levels get low(Yoav Barkay, Manager of the national water carrier)"With this environment of climate changes, you don't know what to expect next year and the year afterward. We are standing now in the late January and with very little rainfalls during this winter in Israel, arid winter basically with no rainfall. And we are no longer depending on rain basically for water supply because we know to manage the system and take the extra water, the extra water we produce artificially with desalination plants, and bring it to fill the natural lake if needed."The new system will also allow Israel to double the amount of water it sells to JordanWater was a major component in the 1994 peace treaty between the two nations