Reuters Videos

STORY: All three cubs are in healthy condition, the zoo administration said. Meera was seen nursing her cubs within the zoo premises.India has about three-fourths of the world's estimated tiger population in dozens of reserves established since the 1970s. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the tiger census earlier this month that showed the population has shot up by 200 in four years to 3,167.India was home to an estimated 40,000 tigers at the turn of the last century, but poaching and the loss of habitat brought them to the brink of extinction.