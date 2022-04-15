Natural Gas Factory Explosion Injures Two Near Haven

An explosion and fire at a gas factory injured two people and prompted evacuations near Haven, Kansas, on Thursday, April 14.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reported two contractors at the Tenawa Haven Gas plant received second-degree burns and were transferred to a hospital in Wichita. All employees at the plant were accounted for, the sheriff’s office said.

As of 4:30 pm on Thursday, the threat of any further explosions at the plant had been mitigated, according to the sheriff’s office.

These videos taken by Ned Matthew Biltz show the fire. Credit: Ned Matthew Biltz via Storyful