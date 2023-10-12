NATO probes damage to Baltic Sea gas pipeline

STORY: NATO has vowed to respond if damage to a European pipeline turns out to be the result of sabotage.

The Balticconnector carries gas and telecom links between Finland and Estonia.

Damage to the line was confirmed earlier this week, after Finland’s Gasgrid noted a drop in gas pressure.

A probe is ongoing, but authorities in Helsinki say the damage was probably the result of “outside activity”.

The news comes just over a year after the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic was destroyed by explosions.

Russia and Western capitals have since traded accusations over who was behind the blasts.

On Wednesday (October 12), NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would act if sabotage was proven in the new incident:

"But if it is proven that this is a deliberate attack on allies' critical undersea infrastructure, this would be a very serious incident, and it will be met with united and determined response from NATO.”

Finland is now checking the movement of vessels near the site at the time of the incident.

It’s also examining the seabed.

Investigators haven’t ruled out accidental damage by a ship’s anchor.

But Norwegian seismologist Anne Strommen Lycke says there is evidence of an explosion registering about 1 on the Richter scale:

“We haven't had time to work enough with the signal now to definitely say it was explosives but we think so. The smaller explosions in the Nord Stream series of explosions were on the size with this one.”

The Balticconnector pipeline and telecoms cable run parallel, but some distance apart.

Yet Finnish investigators says they were damaged within the same time frame.

Norway and other neighbouring countries have moved to tighten security at offshore facilities since the incident.