NATO leaders walk tightrope over Ukraine crisis

NATO leaders gathered in Brussels for an emergency meeting on the war in Ukraine, under pressure to supply more planes and tanks to Ukrainian forces, while avoiding provocation with Russia that could end in an all-out war across Europe.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Real-Life Cool Runnings Athlete: 'We Need to Embrace a New Tomorrow' amid Royal Tour Controversy in Jamaica

    "You could see it wasn't their first rodeo," bobsleigh star Chris Stokes told PEOPLE after meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton in Jamaica on Tuesday

  • Finland's people now strongly back joining NATO, poll says, a massive political shift that would enrage Russia

    A survey by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum Eva think tank found that 60% of people supported Finland joining NATO — up from 34% last year.

  • Russian officials charged in years-old energy sector hacks

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Four Russian officials, including hackers with a government intelligence agency, have been charged in malicious intrusions that targeted the energy industry and thousands of computers in the United States and around the world between 2012 and 2018, the Justice Department said Thursday in unsealing a pair of indictments. The hacks targeted companies and organizations in about 135 countries. Among the victims was the owner of a Kansas nuclear power plant whose business network wa

  • Russia may boost support for N. Korea, says analyst

    STORY: State media said leader Kim Jong Un directly guided the test of the Hwasong-17, a "new type" of intercontinental ballistic missile that is North Korea's biggest ever. He said it was key to deterring nuclear war. Ian Williams, deputy director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project in Washington, said he expects the U.S. and others to slap North Korea with more sanctions, but did not expect Russia to go along as it did after the ICBM launch five years ago."I'd be very surprised if we get any diplomatic cooperation from Russia," he said. "In fact, moving forward, Russia is going to be looking at all the pressure points and all the ways it can kind of poke the West and poke the United States and make our situation more complicated."Williams added that he has long suspected Russia of supporting North Korea's missile programs, and noted Russia could continue increasing its support and aid to North Korea in terms of weapons development.On March 22, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov met with North Korea's ambassador to Russia and discussed developing bilateral relations "in the context of changes happening on the international arena," the Russian foreign ministry said.

  • Zelenskyy told Russian people to leave Russia if they could to deprive Putin of tax money for the war

    Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russians' taxes were effectively being used against them by funding a destructive war that also hurts Russia.

  • 'In a few days, everything changed': A photojournalist documents life on the frontline in Ukraine

    Photojournalist Fabio Bucciarelli has been on the ground in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. He says there are some notable differences between this conflict and the many he’s covered in the past — such as the speed with which the invasion has upended the lives of Ukrainians.

  • Canada under the gun as NATO allies to present defence spending plans by June

    BRUSSELS — Pressure from Canada's allies to boost the country's defence budget marked the end of an extraordinary summit on the war in Ukraine, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed anew to increase military spending but with only vague suggestions of how to get there. NATO members gathered Thursday in the Belgian capital, strategizing on the alliance's latest response to Russia's invasion of its neighbour and pledging to draw up plans by June to bolster spending on their respective militaries.

  • Life in Ukraine one month in

    STORY: A month into Russia’s invasion, this is life in Ukraine… cities reduced to rubble, long lines for humanitarian aid, and hundreds sheltering underground, like in Kharkiv’s metro system.Natalia Shaposhnik and her daughter Veronika have been living in a blue and yellow train far underground Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, since the beginning of Russia’s invasion."Surely, it is not better than home but it is liveable. One can say our living conditions are better than others, what I mean is we are not right on the platform. My child and I are in the carriage, we get food, there is a toilet. We are doing fine."For four long weeks, Shaposhnik and hundreds like her have hunkered down inside the station in the north of the city, many of whom have endured near-daily shelling.Above them, destroyed or heavily damaged buildings line the eerily quiet streets.Anastasia Horkova is a local journalist."Here, there are about 250 people sheltering here. Many go out during the day to breath fresh air, go to the supermarket and this (holding shrapnel) flew here."A couple hundred miles to the south, the scene is no better in the battered city of Mariupol where long lines for humanitarian aid have filled a former shopping center.Alexandra is a local resident."My husband didn't make it to receive humanitarian aid, he had diabetes. The scarce diet of the last days led him to coma and he died. If he could have made it for the aid, he'd be alive. I still can't tell the Russian relatives he passed away."Many have evacuated the port city for temporary shelter in Russia’s southern city of Taganrog, like pediatrician Galina Ovchinnikova.“We were eating once a day. All we have cooked in the morning we were eating during the whole day. And the rest of the time we were sitting in the basement. It was dirty there and dark. We were burning candles, making oil lamps. It was cold there." Eighty three-year-old Raisa Kairat said she lost contact with her daughter and grandchild when the siege started. "So beautiful Mariupol used to be and suddenly it was reduced dust. How dare you to fire at people? They are animals, not humans. Kindergartens, stores, schools… School nearby was destroyed. Why would anyone shoot at the houses where people lived. What for?" Russia continues to deny targeting civilians and calls its invasion a "special military operation."

  • Putin's demand for ruble payments? No way! say EU nations

    BRUSSELS (AP) — President Vladimir Putin's threat to have “unfriendly” countries pay for Russian natural gas exports only in rubles from now on got the not-so-friendly treatment from European Union nations Thursday. “I don’t think anybody in Europe really know how rubles look like,” said Slovene Prime Minister Janez Jansa. “Nobody will pay in rubles.” If others put it less bluntly, it came down to the same — from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who as former

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • 5 interesting facts about Tigres UANL

    Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Vetoes show lack of GOP lockstep on transgender sports bans

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b