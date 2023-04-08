NATO Forces Train Ukrainian Volunteers on Artillery in UK

NATO forces instructed Ukrainian volunteers on AS-90 self-propelled artillery guns during training sessions held in the United Kingdom, video released April 6 shows.

According to DVIDS, the guns, described as 155mm mobile artillery systems capable of firing up to six rounds per minute, are “being donated to Ukraine.”

Ukrainian fighters were also instructed in survival skills, weapons handling, and “the law of armed conflict,” according to DVIDS.

The instructors were from NATO Allies including Canada, Denmark, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Norway, as well as NATO invitee Sweden, and partner countries Australia and New Zealand. Credit: NATO via Storyful