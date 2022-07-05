NATO Begins Ratification Process for Sweden and Finland

NATO has officially launched the ratification process for Finland and Sweden to join the military alliance.

Ambassadors for 30 NATO allies signed accession protocols for the two Nordic countries on Tuesday, July 5, paving the way for ratification by the governments of each member state.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference it was the “fastest succession process in NATO history.”

“Today we are shown once again that NATO’s door is open,” he said. “Welcoming Finland and Sweden into the alliance will make them safer, NATO stronger, and all of us more secure.” Credit: NATO via Storyful