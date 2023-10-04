Nationwide emergency alert creates concerns for domestic violence survivors
A blaring alarm that will sound from the phones nationwide has domestic violence experts concerned for people living with abusive partners.
A blaring alarm that will sound from the phones nationwide has domestic violence experts concerned for people living with abusive partners.
After being charged with raping a child and pleading not guilty, Alissa McCommon allegedly reached out to a minor and said he'd "regret" going to authorities, say police
An elderly South Florida was arrested on a charge of killing an American woman about 50 years ago in Canada.
WARNING: This article contains descriptions of sexual abuse and vulgar language.The first of five women accusing Peter Nygard of sexual assault said the Canadian fashion mogul became "a monster" as he trapped her inside his private bedroom suite in his downtown Toronto headquarters, chased her around the room and then raped her more than 30 years ago."I was forced to stay in a room against my will and I was raped," the woman testified in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday. "By whom?" asked Crown att
ReutersAn ex-con freed from prison to take part in Russia’s war against Ukraine as a member of the notorious Wagner Group has returned from the battlefield and allegedly burned two women alive, the latest in a long line of grisly crimes to unfold on Russian territory after the high-risk prison-recruitment scheme.The 32-year-old, identified in several reports as Denis Stepanov, is accused of deliberately torching a home in the Krasnoyarsk Krai to target two women, a 68-year-old woman and a 35-yea
Jessica Weaver’s arrest comes after she filed a lawsuit against the city of El Paso over the death of three-year-old Anthony Leo Malave
The teenager was unconscious when she was sexually assaulted by another teen, deputies said.
MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in upstate New York was “safe and in good health” Monday after a massive two-day search ended with her rescue and the arrest of a person suspected in her abduction, police said. Charlotte Sena disappeared while riding her bike early Saturday evening at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday night during a news conference that investig
A 16-year-old Iranian girl is in a coma and is being treated in hospital under heavy security after allegedly being attacked by Tehran’s morality police for not wearing a headscarf.
A High Court judge has ruled a murdering pig farmer’s ex-wife should win the bulk of their £1 million fortune in their divorce after she became a “social pariah”.
A Winnipeg Sikh youth organization says it's concerned about the possibility of gang activity in the city after the fatal shooting of a man who police in India allege was a notorious criminal there.Sukhdool Singh Gill, 39, was found dead by police in a duplex on Hazelton Drive, in northwest Winnipeg, on the morning of Sept. 20.His death came just two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there are credible allegations linking India to the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan ac
OTTAWA — An Ontario court judge says he's unlikely to grant "Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King's request to move his criminal trial out of Ottawa. King was among the original group of organizers that brought big-rigs and other trucks to the capital city to protest COVID-19 public health restrictions in early 2022. His lawyer, Natasha Calvinho, told the court Tuesday that his name has been highly publicized ever since. She made a second attempt to convince a judge to move the trial away from Ott
A 19-year-old man with a learner's licence was caught driving 199 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday. RCMP say the driver was stopped at the Upper Levels Highway section of Highway 1, near Lonsdale Avenue, around 9 p.m. PT Friday.Mounties said the driver was racing with another vehicle on the highway when he was pulled over. Officers were unable to stop the second vehicle, according to North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak."We're hoping that young people get the mess
An Indigenous man's attempt to privately prosecute the Edmonton police officer who kicked him in the head — leaving him with life-altering injuries — has been shut down by the Crown.On Friday, chief prosecutor Sarah Langley directed the court to issue a stay of proceedings in an assault charge faced by Edmonton Police Service Const. Ben Todd, bringing an end to proceedings launched by Pacey Dumas, the young man he injured.Dumas, a member of the Little Red River Cree Nation, was 18 in December 20
A Toronto man is facing a first-degree murder charge linked to a fatal shooting in the downtown core that happened in August, police say.In a news release issued Monday, Toronto police said the charge stems from a shooting call that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 21 in the College Street and Spadina Avenue area.Investigators say there was an "interaction" involving several males, and one of them was shot.Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Toronto man Oluwatobi "Tobi" Alaga.
Gary Meikle, 43, stabbed Charles Wilson at least 54 times with a knife, struck him repeatedly with an axe and "mutilated his private parts" before setting fire to the victim's home, a court heard. Meikle was handed a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. Mr Wilson, 40, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services were called to a blaze within his flat in Renton's Tontine Park, West Dunbartonshire, on Saturday 25 March.
VANCOUVER — A massive Vancouver housing development spearheaded by the Squamish Nation has cleared a legal hurdle after a B.C. Supreme Court judge rejected a challenge by a residents' association over lack of consultation. The Kits Point Residents Association had been seeking to have the Senakw project's services agreement between the First Nation and the City of Vancouver declared unlawful. The project at the foot of the Burrard Street Bridge leading into Vancouver's downtown core is slated to
The 14-year-old was accused of driving the car that had been stolen earlier in the day.
A video that shows ultra-Orthodox Jews spitting on the ground beside a procession of foreign Christian worshipers carrying a wooden cross in the holy city of Jerusalem has ignited intense outrage and a flurry of condemnation in the Holy Land. The spitting incident, which the city's minority Christian community lamented as the latest in an alarming surge of religiously motivated attacks, drew rare outrage on Tuesday from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials.
Basma Abdul Karim Alkelezli, 36, and her daughter Hanan Ahmad Al Jabouli, 19, are both charged with murder
Warning: this story contains distressing details and images.Edward Soonias says he doesn't remember the car chase, the sirens or Saskatoon police officers chasing him on foot across the park in the city's Meadowgreen neighbourhood.The 23-year-old does remember sitting slumped against a fence between two garages in an alley in the dark, "thinking what I did was dumb."He also remembers the police dog."I just remember looking up and there's the dog, right there. Right when we looked at each other,