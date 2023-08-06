Nation's largest paddlefest draws thousands to Ohio River after prior year was canceled due to severe weather
Many folks across Canada looking for a midsummer getaway may run into stormy skies this long holiday weekend
Anyone heading out on the water this long weekend is being urged to leave their floaties on the shore. The Ontario chapter of the Lifesaving Society says floaties or inflatables that come in a wide range of shapes and sizes pose a risk when taken out by swimmers in waterways. Stephanie Bakalar, corporate communications manager for the organization that works to prevent drowning, says inflatables may be popular but are meant for pools or to be secured firmly to a dock. She says the majority of dr
Nearly 1 million people in China's northern Hebei province were relocated after record rains forced authorities to channel water from swollen rivers to some populated areas for storage, sparking anger online over the homes sacrificed to save Beijing. The vast Hai River basin covers an area the size of Poland that includes Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin. Over a span of one week from late July, the region with a population totalling 110 million experienced its most serious flooding in six decades, with Hebei, particularly Baoding prefecture, the worst hit.
A Montana couple got a late-night wakeup call from a barking dog alerting them that a black bear had broken into their living room before the man shot and killed the animal with a handgun. Bolkcom, 27, a commercial painter and elk hunter, went to investigate and tried to coax the lab-pit bull mix downstairs when he turned around “and there’s this black bear standing in the living room five feet away," Oblander said. Wearing only a t-shirt and underwear, Bolkcom ran back downstairs, got a handgun and returned to the living room where he shot the bear.
In Canada, a herd of goats has come back year over year since 2018 to help clear land for firefighters in Lethbridge, Alta. But experts warn that using modern day mammals as mowers may only help in specific situations. Jamie Mauracher explains.
OTTAWA — Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area Thursday evening during a severe thunderstorm. It was confirmed near Metcalfe, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, just before 7 p.m. eastern time. There were also a number of reports of hail throughout the national capital, along with strong winds and rain. Ottawa Fire Services says part of a roof was ripped off a home in Riverside South, a community south of Nepean. The fire service says eve
STORY: For years, Beijing resident Gao enjoyed a big apartment in the city's scenic west and a Class-E Mercedes Benz. But he lost it all this week.The result of the most extreme rainfall to hit the Chinese capital in 140 years."After everything, when we woke up in the morning, we could see that the waters were still flowing normally. Then all of a sudden, the water went over the bridge, and then suddenly there was a mudslide that blocked the bridge, and then the water slowly seeped over. There used to be a hill here, and a wall. And then the water went over the walls and came in."Raging water, caused by storms that followed Typhoon Doksuri, destroyed his ground-floor apartment and washed away his car. His front window is now blockaded by tree trunks. Water came up to 12 inches shy of the ceiling.And his living room is filled with debris, forcing him and his wife into temporary housing.“The two of us, my wife and I, we ran for our lives. The tables and chairs were all floating around, it was a squeeze. And the water started to charge. Afterwards, we ran to the second floor and saw the water rushing from the back to the front. All these trees and branches flooded into the living room and blocked the house. There might even be a car in here."Gao's apartment is in the Mentougou district, about 40 km from the heart of Beijing.That's where the first two flood-related casualties were recorded in the city. The area has been the worst hit by flooding.The storm has killed at least 20 people in Beijing and surrounding Hebei province, causing the worst flooding in this area in decades. The rains have since moved on to northeast China.Thousands have been displaced and had their homes ruined. But, despite all this, Gao remains optimistic - simply thankful to be alive.
Severe storms will be possible in parts of Manitoba and northwestern Ontario Saturday, so make sure you stay alert and have a safety plan in place if you are spending time outdoors
BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of people threatened by storm-swollen rivers were evacuated in China's northeast on Friday while areas on the outskirts of Beijing cleared debris from flooding that wrecked roads, knocked out power and left neighborhoods in shambles. China is struggling with record-breaking rains in some areas while others suffer scorching summer heat and drought that threatens crops. Flooding near Beijing and in neighboring Hebei province this week killed at least 22 people. Resident Xi
An adult black bear made quite a splash as he plunged into a big bubble bath at Zoo Knoxville in Tennessee, as shown in video released by the zoo on August 3.“Remember being a kid and getting to play in the bubble bath? Well it’s just as fun for Finn, our 10-year-old black bear! It’s hard to tell that he’s around 450 pounds as he splashes around,” the zoo said.This footage shows Finn delighting visitors as he dives into the bubbles. Credit: Zoo Knoxville via Storyful
RHODES, Greece (AP) — Tourists at a seaside hotel on the Greek island of Rhodes snatched up pails of pool water and damp towels as flames approached, rushing to help staffers and locals extinguish one of the wildfires threatening Mediterranean locales during recent heat waves. The quick team effort meant that “by the time the fire brigade came, most of the fire actually was dealt with,” said Elena Korosteleva from Britain, who was vacationing at the Lindos Memories hotel. The next morning, some
BEIJING (AP) — An earthquake in eastern China before dawn Sunday knocked down houses and injured at least 21 people, according to state media, but no deaths were reported. The magnitude 5.5 quake occurred near the city of Dezhou, about 300 kilometers (185 miles) south of Beijing, the Chinese capital, at 2:33 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.4. The quake caused 126 homes to collapse and 21 people were injured, government br