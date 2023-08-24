Nationals vs. Yankees Highlights
Alex Call and CJ Abrams launched back-to-back home runs and Patrick Corbin struck out seven to power the Nationals past the Yankees, 6-5
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
Alek Manoah's season is primed to continue, even if he's no longer on the Toronto Blue Jays major-league roster.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco's 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. San Francisco salvaged the final game of the three-game series to finish 2-4 on the trip, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Bryce Harper's homer that rang off the foul pole in right field. It was Doval's fourth straight blown s
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
The New York Yankees radio announcer gave her two cents on the team's performance as they sit in last place in their division.
Snider says he was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder last summer after years of "burying pain deep down."
The Dallas Stars forward and Alexis Durham went for a scenic walk along a trail when he got down on one knee.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season. The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process. Francona, however, isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement after 11 seasons with the franchise. “I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just
Kevin Gausman has done everything the Blue Jays could've expected and more in 2023, but the team has been unable to convert his starts into wins.
The Dodgers defeat the Cleveland Guardians 6-1 in a game that takes two days to complete. Mookie Betts ties a career high with five hits in a game.
A three-game series between the two worst teams in Major League Baseball drew fewer fans than an average Miami Marlins game.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his right elbow, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday night. The Angels don’t yet know whether the major league homers leader and 10-game winner will need surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament for the second time. Ohtani had his first Tommy John surgery in late 2018, following his AL Rookie of the Year season. “A tough day for him,” Minasian said. “Tough
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, faced with the team's worst season in more than 30 years, admitted “it's been a disaster” and promised a search to find out the cause. New York entered Wednesday with a nine-game losing streak and was on the verge of losing 10 in a row for the first time in 110 years. “It's definitely a shock," Cashman said before the Yankees played Washington. “We're embarrassed by it.” New York (60-65) had lost nine straight games for the first time since
BALTIMORE (AP) — Jack Flaherty was scratched from his start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays because he didn’t “quite feel right” following his last appearance. He declined to elaborate as to whether those issues were mechanical or physical. However, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Flaherty was dealing with “general soreness” and the club believed it was prudent to skip his start. “It was decided yesterday pregame to just give him a little extra time,” Hyde said. “In his catch-play
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
The Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson debate drew in Michael Jordan.
As the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Colorado Rockies Wednesday, fans continue to grapple with the fallout over one of the team’s star players. Rays shortstop Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave, facing an uncertain future amid investigations into allegations of inappropriate behavior with a minor. "Whether that the social media posts were true or false, I just hope they figure out what happened,” said Jay Scott, a Rays fan.
Getting Auston Matthews signed to a four-year extension helped the Maple Leafs understand how they'll allocate their resources going forward.
Get to know the Spanish tennis player's parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia, and brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?