Nationals vs. Yankees Highlights

Torres' walk-off single leads Yanks to comeback win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Keith Mitchell straightened out his putter and delivered big tee shots Saturday that carried him to a 6-under 66 and a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Gary Woodland in the Wells Fargo Championship. The putter issue is not a figure of speech. After closing with an 82 in the Valspar Championship last week, Mitchell discovered his putter was out of alignment. He had it bent back to the right specifications, avoided mistakes that slowed so many others, and now has a chance at a second PGA Tour victory. “I just feel like everything’s really working,” said Mitchell, who was at 9-under 204. "My driver feels great, and around this place you’ve really got to drive it well. Really just trying to keep the ball in front of me right now and see what we can do tomorrow." McIlroy will be right there along for the ride. A two-time winner at Quail Hollow, McIlroy raced out to the lead, steadied himself after a double bogey on the 12th hole when his drive hit a cart path, and shot 68. Winless the last 18 months, McIlroy will be in the final group for the first time since Riviera more than a year ago. Woodland had troubles on his own, particularly a drive right of the water hazard on the par-5 seventh that turned birdie into bogey, and a lapse of poor putting down the stretch on the back nine. He still managed a 70 with a chance to win for the first time since his U.S. Open title at Pebble Beach in 2019. With more swirling wind and some pin positions on ridges, Saturday was a day for a little separation. It began with 23 players separated by four shots. Now there are six. Luke List (68) was three shots behind, while Scott Stallings (70) and Satoshi Kodaira (68) were at 5-under 208. Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., is the top Canadian, sitting eight shots off the lead at 1 under. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is 1 over, Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., is 2 over and Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., is 4 over. It also was about avoiding mistakes, and Mitchell did that as well as anyone. He picked up a birdie on No. 9, the second-toughest hole of the day, and took care of most of the scoring chance. Mostly, though, he avoided the blunders that slowed McIlroy and Woodland, and eliminated so many others. “Some golf courses on the PGA Tour you can hit bad shots, get away with it and still try to make birdie,” Mitchell said. “You can’t do that here. I think that’s a true test of golf. I don’t think golf would be fun if every course was like this. I just feel more comfortable around a tougher course.” McIlroy was dialed in with the speed of his putts, critical on a day with a hard wind. But on No. 12, his drive to the left hit hard off the path and well onto a hill. Trying to pitch under trees, he couldn't get back to the fairway, and was blocked by another tree that forced him to punch one up to the front right of the green. The pin was back left, and he three-putted from 85 feet for double bogey. McIlroy saved par with an 8-foot putt on the next hole, as meaningful a putt as he made all day. Woodland recovered from his bogey on the par-5 seventh with a great drive to set up a simple up-and-down for birdie at No. 8, and he was right back in the lead with a birdie on the 10th. But he dropped shots on the 13th and 14th, three-putting the latter. He took three shots to get down from 45 feet off the 15th green and had to settle for par. A birdie on the 17th got him within range. Missing from the action is Phil Mickelson, whose 64 in the opening round now feels like more than two days ago. He took double bogey from the trees on No. 9 and came up short in the water on the 136-yard 17th hole for another double bogey and a 76. He is 9 over the last two rounds and tied for 55th. Still playing is Bryson DeChambeau, but not after an 1,800-mile round trip home to Dallas and back when he thought he missed the cut. He made it back to Quail Hollow with an hour to spare and shot 68, with a double bogey on the last hole, and was eight shots behind. The trick was avoiding mistakes. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Mets acting general manager Zack Scott wasn't thrilled by Francisco Lindor's fuzzy explanation for a dugout dispute Friday night. Scott said Saturday it was “unfortunate” that Lindor and teammate Jeff McNeil attempted to dismiss their dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over a critter spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil's story was that it was a raccoon or possum. The disagreement happened out of view of television cameras, but New York's broadcast showed other players and coaches rushing into the tunnel to break up some sort of commotion. “You’d have to ask the players why they chose to handle it that way,” Scott said Saturday. “Not how I’d go (about it). I think what’s unfortunate is it’s a little bit of a bigger story than it needs to be and it takes away from one of our best wins of the year. That was a great win last night.” Lindor homered a half-inning after the exchange, keying a 5-4, 10-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. “The rat or possum story is something that our guys were talking about early this afternoon,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. The apparent clash between Lindor and McNeil came a half-inning after they miscommunicated on an infield single by Nick Ahmed. Both players appeared sullen over the next few innings before offering smiles during separate postgame video conferences with reporters in which they insisted their beef was over rodents, and not slow rollers. Neither Scott or manager Luis Rojas confirmed the exact parameters of the argument. “Certainly it’s something that they didn’t want to get into too much detail about, so I respect that and know kind of the code of the clubhouse,” Scott said. “The one thing I’ll just say generally is not specific to the situation but just broadly — these guys are competitive. They want to win. They are like a family. "They spend so much time together and sometimes, like a family, there’s disputes and debates and arguments. At the end of the day you go out there and grind out a great win and you walk way still brothers.” The Mets’ comeback from a four-run deficit was their biggest of the season. “Today we’re a better ballclub and we’re a better family,” Rojas said. “That’s how I see the events that happened yesterday, just after talking to both players and talking to the group.” While Scott hoped to move on from the viral vermin story, the entertainment team at Citi Field leaned into it. Shortly before first pitch Saturday night, a new quiz game debuted on the scoreboard, asking fans “Rat or Raccoon?” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerry Beach, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres’ tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer’s commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 Saturday. Scherzer allowed two hits in 7 1/3 innings, but the Yankees rallied three times. Kyle Higashioka’s home run tied the score at 1 in the third, Torres made it 2-all against Brad Hand in the ninth and Mike Ford's single evened it 3-3 against Hand in the 10th. With automatic runner DJ LeMahieu on second in the 11th, Tanner Rainey (0-2) walked Giancarlo Stanton on a full count and Aaron Judge on four pitches, loading the bases. Washington went to a five-man infield, replacing left fielder Kyle Schwarber with Jordy Mercer. Torre hit a dribbler to the third-base side that bounced off Rainey’s bare hand as New York got its first walk-off win this season. Justin Wilson (1-0) struck out two in a perfect 11th, and New York moved back over .500 at 17-16. Washington fell to 13-16. In a matchup totalling five Cy Young Awards, Washington built a 2-1 lead against Corey Kluber on Juan Soto’s bases-loaded walk in the third and Starlin Castro’s RBI single in the sixth that followed Schwarber’s double. New York tied the score in the ninth when Hand walked LeMahieu leading off and allowed a bloop single by Judge and an opposite-field single to Torres. Victor Robles’ leadoff single against Aroldis Chapman and Trea Turner’s sacrifice fly scored automatic runner Andrew Stevenson to put Washington ahead 3-2 in the 10th. But Ford, in a 1-for-23 slump, slapped an opposite-field single to left leading off the bottom half that drove in Clint Frazier, who started the inning at second as the automatic runner. Scherzer was coming off a five-hitter that beat Miami at home last Sunday, a game that he completed in a relatively swift 2 hours, 37 minutes. Less than two hours after the final out, Scherzer made it to a hospital to be with wife Erica for the birth of son Derek Alexander, who joined daughters Brooklyn (3) and Kacey (1) in the family. Scherzer allowed one walk and two hits to the Yankees, Higashioka’s fifth homer and LeMahieu’s single later in the inning. Winner of the 2013 AL Cy Young and the 2016 and ’17 NL honours, Scherzer moved into 20th on the career strikeout list with 2,845, passing Mickey Lolich (2,832). He lost his previous three starts to the Yankees, the only time he dropped three straight starts against the same opponent. Kluber, the AL Cy Young winner in 2014 and 2017, was not nearly as sharp on the cool and at times rainy afternoon. He allowed two runs, six hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. In a game that started after a 2:25 rain delay, Kluber forced in the run when he walked Soto on a full-count changeup that sailed low with the bases loaded and two outs in the third. The inning was keyed when Ford left first base uncovered to go after Robles’ push bunt, which Kluber picked up. Higashioka saved a run when he made a low backhand snag of the throw from LeMahieu at third for a forceout on Josh Harrison’s grounder. Higashioka then tied the score in the bottom half with his fifth homer this season. BACK IN THE FIELD Soto returned to right field for the first time since April 19 after recovering from a strained left shoulder. YOUTH BALL Washington first baseman Josh Bell was appointed player ambassador to the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, a position previously held by Ian Desmond and Anthony Rendon. Bell will make regular visits to the academy. TRAINER’S ROOM Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (right shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen Saturday and is to throw a simulated game Tuesday. Yankees: 1B Luke Voit (knee surgery March 29) could be activated Tuesday at Tampa Bay. ... 3B Gio Urshela (left knee) is likely to play Sunday or Tuesday. ... LHP Zack Britton (elbow surgery March 15) threw a bullpen Friday that included sliders and is to throw another Tuesday. He’ll pitch a simulated game next Saturday, then start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. UP NEXT RHP Domingo Germán (2-2, 4.32) starts Sunday’s series finale for New York against RHP Joe Ross (2-2, 4.39). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
OAKLAND, Calif. — Seth Brown hit a two-run homer in the first inning a day after delivering a walkoff drive, sending the Oakland Athletics past the Tampa Bay Rays again with a 6-3 win Saturday. Brown added an RBI single in the seventh for key insurance before the Rays got one back in the eighth on Mike Zunino's RBI single against Jake Diekman. Lou Trivino relieved and had to escape trouble recording the final four outs for his sixth save after blowing a chance in Thursday's loss to Toronto. Austin Allen also homered for Oakland to back Frankie Montas (4-2), whose day ended in the sixth one batter after Brandon Lowe's two-run homer. Rays centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier sprained his left wrist trying to steal second base and was pulled from the game in the second inning. X-rays were negative. Manuel Margot replaced him. Montas allowed two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. The A's faced a right-handed starter for the first time in seven games, just the second time in 10 games and fourth in 15 contests — and Oakland will see another lefty starter in Sunday's series finale. Right-hander Tyler Glasnow (4-2) struck out 11 and walked four over 5 2/3 innings while giving up three runs on two hits. The Rays stranded 11 baserunners. Elvis Andrus added an RBI double in the eighth for the A's, who had strong-armed Ramón Laureano back playing centre field after a break Friday as the designated hitter. TRIVINO BOUNCES BACK Trivino was tagged for a career-high-tying five runs in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Blue Jays — his first blown save since Aug. 10 last year against the Angels. It marked the first loss by an A’s reliever this season. TRAINER’S ROOM Rays: C Francisco Mejía was placed on the 10-day injured list a day after being scratched because of discomfort in his left ribcage area. Manager Kevin Cash had hoped it wouldn't be anything to sideline Mejía long, but he woke Saturday with the injury making it “irritating to breathe,” so the Rays opted to give him plenty of time to recover. The move is retroactive to Thursday. ... LHP Ryan Yarbrough was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL. To clear room on the 40-man roster, RHP Chris Archer (right lateral forearm tightness) was transferred to the 60-day IL. Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday with a sprained right elbow. He felt discomfort in his last outing and has some fluid build up in the elbow from a previous ligament injury. ... Jesús Luzardo (broken left pinkie) played catch from 60 feet at a low-effort level and will continue to throw from 60-75 feet over the next week before the A’s take more X-rays then determine next steps. He could return in a couple of weeks. ... LHP A.J. Puk was scheduled to throw live BP/simulated game Saturday in Las Vegas and could begin a rehab assignment this coming week. ... RHP Burch Smith was reinstated from the injured list. ... OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) ran the bases again Saturday among his on-field baseball work and will travel Sunday to join Triple-A Las Vegas before beginning a rehab assignment Monday that manager Bob Melvin figures will be at least three games. UP NEXT A's LHP Cole Irvin (3-3, 3.09 ERA) looks to build on a career-high nine strikeouts his last time out that gave him 29 Ks over his past four starts in which he has gone 3-1. LHP Shane McClanahan (0-0, 2.25) takes the mound for Tampa Bay seeking to go more than four innings for the first time in three starts this year. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press
CALGARY — Kerri Einarson kicked off play in the curling bubble with a bang. She's leaving it with a whimper. Her Manitoba-based team was eliminated from the world women's curling championship on Saturday after dropping an 8-3 decision to Sweden's Anna Hasselborg. The qualification game loss capped a mediocre week from the Canadians, who barely made the six-team playoff cut before having their medal hopes dashed. "We left it all out there," said Canada third Val Sweeting. "We fought hard. It wasn't the game that we wanted. We just kept trying to make shots and figure it out but it just wasn't our morning." Sweden did not let Canada generate much offence, regularly forcing the Einarson side to settle for singles. The reigning Olympic champions were in top form, setting the early tone by making their deuces and keeping the Canadians in check. Hasselborg drew for a pair in the seventh end to make it a four-point game. Her brilliant runback double-takeout in the eighth led to a steal and Canada conceded. "I had a really good feeling going into the game," Einarson said. "We just got behind the eight ball a little early and just needed something to bail ourselves out. "We just weren't as sharp as we have been." It was the first time that Canada has been held off the podium at both the women's and men's world championships in the same season. Canada did not make it to the semifinals in either event. Brendan Bottcher's Alberta-based team was also eliminated in the qualification game at last month's world men's playdowns. "This is our very first time on the world stage and we became a tight-knit family in here," Einarson said, her voice cracking at times. "We'll just grow from it and learn from this experience. I'm so excited to see what's next for us." All four members of the Hasselborg team threw at least 91 per cent. Sweden advanced to play Russia's Alina Kovaleva in the evening semifinal. "The girls played really, really well today and they judged weight perfectly," Hasselborg said. "We communicated well, so really a solid game. We had lots of fun so it was really amazing." American Tabitha Peterson drew the button for an 8-7 victory over Denmark's Madeleine Dupont in the other qualification game. The U.S. then lost 7-3 to top-seeded Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland in Saturday's first semifinal. Medal games were scheduled for Sunday at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Hasselborg made a hit for a deuce in the third end and kept the pressure on when Canada had hammer. Einarson simply couldn't put ends together the way she wanted and had difficulty seizing control. "We struggled a bit early and then they just ran away and made everything after that," Sweeting said. The Canadian side, which includes second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur, struggled mightily over the first half of round-robin play. They dropped five of their first six games before getting back on track and taking the final playoff spot at 7-6. Meilleur had the low percentage Saturday at 72 per cent. Her teammates threw in the low 80s. Einarson won the Canadian women's team title for a second straight year last February in the first of seven competitions in the curling bubble at Canada Olympic Park. The skip also won a Canadian mixed doubles title with Brad Gushue and guided her four-player team to a Grand Slam title last month. "We've had a lot of great success here and we can't be disappointed," Einarson said. "We fought extremely hard. A lot of teams might not come back from 1-and-5 but we never quit. I'm so very proud of my teammates." Sweden earned the third seed with a 10-3 round-robin record. The top six teams in the 14-team field also earned Olympic berths for their countries at the 2022 Beijing Games. South Korea, Scotland, Germany and Japan were some of the notable teams that didn't make the cut and will have to try again at a last-chance Olympic qualifier in December. Television and streaming coverage was shut down for five days of round-robin play after seven members of the event's broadcast team tested positive for COVID-19. Coverage resumed Friday after a modified broadcast plan proposal was approved by Alberta Health. Tirinzoni won the 2019 women's world championship in Silkeborg, Denmark. The 2020 competition in Prince George, B.C., was cancelled at the 11th hour due to the pandemic. Canada's last podium appearance at this event came in 2018 at North Bay, Ont., when Jennifer Jones beat Hasselborg in the final. Einarson and Gushue will represent Canada at the May 17-23 world mixed doubles championship in Aberdeen, Scotland. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2021. The Canadian Press