Nationals vs Rockies Highlights
Kyle Freeland tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings, while Kris Bryant drove in the lone run to lead the Rockies to a 1-0 win over the Nationals
TORONTO — Outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and then optioned to Toronto's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Luplow, 29, played in 83 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, batting .176 while connecting for 11 home runs. The five-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder signed with A
Kade McClure wasn't happy after Tatis went yard.
Toronto Blue Jays fans can expect new ways to experience a baseball game live this season. The Blue Jays unveiled the completed first phase of renovations at Rogers Centre today ahead of the team's home opener next week. All 500-level seats have been replaced largely to make room for open social spaces, including a park-like area for families and a rooftop patio to take in views of Toronto's skyline. The outfield walls and bullpens have been raised, meaning relief pitchers will be warming up wit
Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays won their third straight game, 6-3, over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to take the four-game series. Gausman (1-1) gave up just four hits to the struggling Royals, striking out seven and walking two. Kansas City did not have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning.
The Rangers and Lightning combined for a game full of violent hits, nasty fights and perhaps some costly injuries on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night. Manoah (1-0) held the Royals hitless until Jackie Bradley Jr. singled with one out in the fifth. Despite struggling to locate his off-speed pitches for strikes, Manoah struck out five with four walks. The Blue Jays broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a one-out grounder by Matt Chapman, pla
"[Iowa] can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas," Reese said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast
Harold Varner III has unleashed a remarkable attack against his fellow LIV players, saying “they’re full of s---; they’re growing their pockets, not growing the game”.
OTTAWA — Thinking it may have been a circus throw for show, some laughs were heard at TD Place when Niklas Edin tried a spin shot in the 10th end of Sweden's game against Norway on Wednesday. Gasps mixed with shrieks of incredulity rang out when he actually made it. Edin, the defending champion at the world men's curling playdowns, tied the game with an otherworldly shot that left the sport's most seasoned rock-throwers at a loss for words. "There's these moments in sports where sometimes the mo
Players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf will be allowed to compete in this year's Masters, but an invite was not extended to CEO Greg Norman.
Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made more major league history. Starting against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani was hit with a violation in the top of the first inning while working against Cal Raleigh. Angels manager Phil Nevin said that his right-hander was not trying to violate the rule implemented this season by intentionally throwing a pitch before Raleigh was ready.
Nurse speculated about his future with the Raptors organization in a seemingly random, unprompted rant with his team in the thick of the playoff hunt.
An image of Auschwitz concentration camp appeared as part of a video promotion during WWE's WrestleMania on Saturday.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander have more than Cy Awards in common, the two right-handers are the highest-paid major league players this season.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is embracing life in Raleigh with the Hurricanes after a rough start to his NHL career with the Canadiens.
Hubbard is one of several former college athletes part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit.
Jorge Masvidal is baffled Colby Covington is getting a UFC title shot while also accusing him in court of causing brain injury.
Italian security forces arrested four suspects on April 4 in connection with the April 2022 theft of a watch from Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, they said in a statement.The Arma dei Carabinieri released this footage showing a car chase on the night of the robbery.According to the Carabinieri statement, Leclerc chased the suspects from “Forte dei Marmi to Viareggio.” Leclerc’s custom made Ferrari 488 Pista Spider can be seen in the footage.The special edition Richard Mille watch , worth approximately £266,000 ($320,000) was stolen from Leclerc’s wrist when he stopped to take photographs with fans, Sky Sports reported. Credit: Arma dei Carabinieri via Storyful
Playing just his fifth competitive round of the year, Tiger Woods looked understandably rusty as he found himself comprehensively outscored by playing partners Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, labouring to an opening 74 in his 25th Masters.