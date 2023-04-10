Nationals vs. Rockies Highlights
Jurickson Profar and Elías Díaz both went deep to power the Rockies to a 7-6 victory over the Nationals
Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured ankle on the collision with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala.
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set in 2010 by Aroldis Chapman. A recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
Becker has revealed what life for him was like behind bars after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans
A women's world championship game between Romania and Bulgaria erupted into mayhem on Sunday.
The MMA community went wild as Israel Adesanya finally got this win over Alex Pereira with a brutal KO to regain gold at UFC 287.
If Saturday was Wayne Simmonds' final home game with the Leafs, he got one heck of a sendoff.
OTTAWA — There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. And Canada's Brad Gushue has a chance to reach the top of the podium. Gushue whipped four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 9-1 on Saturday before locking up a spot in the title game with a 7-5 semifinal victory over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller. "I think that might have been our best game all week as a team," Gushue said. "But we've struggled this week. So to get to a final, I think we're prett
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Matthew Knies to a three-year, entry-level contract. The contract begins in the current 2022-2023 season with an average annual value of US$925,000, the Leafs said Sunday in a statement. Knies (pronounced NIGHS) was coming off a season of 21 goals and 21 assists in 40 games with the University of Minnesota. Toronto drafted the 20-year-old from Phoenix, Ariz., in the second round (57th overall) in 2021. Knies totalled 36 goals and 39 assists i
Tim Mayza retired Shohei Ohtani with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Toronto Blue Jays got five RBIs apiece from Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier to beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-11 in 10 innings Sunday. Chapman hit a grand slam in the sixth and Kiermaier doubled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th for the Blue Jays, who overcame an early six-run deficit before blowing a late four-run lead in a wild slugfest. Ohtani hit one of Los Angeles' four homers, but he grounded out to end it as Toronto took two of three in the series and finished 6-4 on its season-opening road trip.
Though relatively young, the 26-year-old had been competing in sprint car racing for over a decade.
Brooks Koepka sat atop the leaderboard when play was called Friday. How did other LIV Golf players fare in the first two rounds of the Masters?
Following his win at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns demanded the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, and it got a response from Dana White.
The Angels lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 12-11 in 10 innings Sunday at Angel Stadium. They had a 6-0 lead entering the sixth inning.
The Football Association and referee chiefs have launched an investigation after Liverpool’s Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed in the face by a match official during his side’s Premier League draw with Arsenal.
The Rocket City Trash Pandas pulled an Angels harder than the MLB team could ever hope.
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard as Regina and Saskatoon meet in the opening round of the WHL playoffs.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
The Leafs signed Jett Alexander to an amateur tryout agreement in a salary cap-related move.