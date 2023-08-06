Nationals vs. Reds Highlights
Lane Thomas drove in three runs on two hits and CJ Abrams tallied four knocks in the Nationals' 6-3 win over the Reds
Lane Thomas drove in three runs on two hits and CJ Abrams tallied four knocks in the Nationals' 6-3 win over the Reds
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Blue Jays rookie Davis Schneider's first weekend in the majors was historically good.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
The Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez and the Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson were ejected, along with both managers and others in Saturday's game.
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
The baseball player reunited Caleb with his brothers at Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
Here's how NBA players reacted to Jake Paul beating Nate Diaz in a boxing match.
The MMA community had a mix of criticism and praise for Cory Sandhagen after his UFC on ESPN 50 main event win over Rob Font.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
Bryson DeChambeau produces one of the most remarkable rounds in the history of golf on Sunday, shooting 58 to win the LIV Golf Greenbrier title.
The Royals strongly disagreed with a call in the ninth inning on Saturday. It contributed to their win streak being snapped.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
PRAGUE, Czechia — Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe had 15 points and five rebounds as Canada beat France 20-17 to capture gold in a 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague. Katherine Plouffe, Michelle's twin sister, added five points and eight rebounds for the Canadians. Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., and American-born Jamie Scott round out the four-person team. It's Canada's second consecutive gold medal in women's 3x3 basketball after winning in Edmonton last weekend, and a third title in six to
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson dropped his glove. José Ramírez dropped Chicago's shortstop. Ramírez landed a looping right hook to Anderson's jaw when the infield stars squared off and started throwing punches at second base Saturday night in the sixth inning, triggering a wild brawl before the White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-4. Anderson and Ramírez are likely facing suspensions for their roles in a lengthy bench-clearing melee that led to six ejections and heightened bad blood between t
There were several surprises in Detroit Saturday, from Iyo Sky capitalizing on an injured champion to another twist within in The Bloodline.
CINCINNTI (AP) — Washington's CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson’s first two major league pitches for home runs in the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Over the last 50 seasons, the right-handed Richardson, 23, is the only pitcher to allow a home run on each of the first two pitches of his major league career, according to Optastats. Abrams and Thomas teamed up to hit fastballs. Abrams reached the first section of seats down the right field line with a 402-foot shot for his
Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: A brilliant performance from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar denied South Africa as the runners-up four years ago advanced to the quarter-finals
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired the Pittsburgh Penguin's 2025 second-round draft pick along with defenceman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith and forward Nathan Legare. The trio were acquired in exchange for forwards Mike Hoffman and Rem Pitlick, with the Penguins also retaining 25 per cent of Petry's contract. Petry, 35, previously played eight seasons with the Canadiens, collecting over 40 points in four consecutive seasons from 2017-18 to 2020-21 to lead the team's defence