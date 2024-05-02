Nationals vs. Rangers Highlights

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Punches were thrown when a brawl broke out between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning Tuesday night. The fracas ensued after Jose Siri grounded out against Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe leading off the inning. Uribe and Siri exchanged words near first base and things quickly became heated. With an umpire standing between them trying to keep the peace, Uribe threw a punch at Siri, who then took a wild swing at the reliever. Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Ho
Jack Nicklaus got the message loud and clear.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews was back on the Scotiabank Arena ice. That won't be the case when his Maple Leafs once again face elimination Thursday night. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said following the morning skate the star sniper would be unavailable for Game 6 with Toronto down 3-2 in its first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins. Matthews was pulled from Game 4 with an illness and didn't suit up in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime road victory at TD Garden as the Leafs kept their hopes alive. The
Epidemic of questionable calls continues as the Dallas Stars’ Game 5 win over Las Vegas is marred by the refs
The final decision is expected in the weeks ahead, but either way, the Invictus Games will return to a previous host country
Oosterhuis passed away the day before his 76th birthday.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper opened his end-of-season news conference Wednesday apologizing for making what he called an inappropriate analogy of putting skirts on goalies. Cooper after the Game 5 loss that eliminated his team from the playoffs on Monday night vented about two questionable goaltender interference rulings that contributed to Florida’s 6-1 win. The Lightning had two goals disallowed when the NHL situation room deemed a player interfered with Sergei Bobro
Which teams did the best in the NFL Draft?
James Harden scored just seven points during the Clippers' critical Game 5 playoff loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, an unacceptable tally.
The athlete, 30, opened up about her mental health journey and career on "The Mental Game" podcast.
The Cowboys won a bidding war for the services of 6-foot-7, 270-pound Brevyn Spann-Ford, giving him a $20,000 signing bonus and $225,000 guaranteed.
Government and Olympics officials on Thursday inaugurated the Austerlitz basin – a massive underground cistern that's a key part of efforts to enmake the River Seine remains clean enough to host swimming events during the Paris Olympics. After three years of work, the 30-metre deep basin next to Austerlitz train station is ready.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera and Olympic organising committee head Tony Estanguet on Thursday marked the completion of the project, whi
The NBA on TNT personality shared his thoughts while on Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Club Shay Shay"
NEW YORK (AP) — The final cost of the New York Mets’ sorry 2023 season has been totaled: $420 million. Major League Baseball finalized its payroll figures for last year, and the Mets finished at a record $319.5 million. In addition to the payroll, New York paid a record luxury tax of $100.8 million after finishing fourth in the NL East at 75-87 — 29 games behind first-place Atlanta and nine games back of the last wild card berth. New York’s spending would have been even higher if not for summer
EDMONTON — During what they hope is a deep run through the gruelling Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, the Edmonton Oilers will take all the time off they can get. “Rest is always a good thing,” captain Connor McDavid said. “Rest is a weapon this time of year.” The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Wednesday night at Rogers Place to close out the best-of-seven series in five games, advancing to the second round and saving themselves a long trip back to Los Angeles for Game 6. "In the
BOSTON — Matthew Knies lived with John Tavares when he first arrived in the NHL. The rookie forward forged a close bond with the Toronto captain's family as he adjusted to life as a pro. The pair reconnected Tuesday to keep their team breathing in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime after Tavares took the puck hard to the net as the Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. "You black out a little bit," sai
The “Daily Show” host appeared to be processing quite the turn of events.
Josh Morrissey expects this to hurt for a while. He's counting on it."I hope it stings for all of us into the summer, and we use it as motivation," the defenceman and alternate captain for the Winnipeg Jets said Tuesday night, moments after his team was shoved out of the NHL playoffs."It should be a learning experience for us, as much as it stings and kills right now. We have to find another gear as individuals."The Jets were given a first-round exit for the second consecutive season. They bowed
On Tuesday night, Tiger Woods made a late-night TV appearance on Jimmy Fallon, who asked him about the name Sun Day Red.