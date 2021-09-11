Nationals vs. Pirates Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Felix Auger-Aliassime's dream of playing in a US Open men's final will have to wait another year.
Hyun-Jin Ryu has got the entire Blue Jays roster hooked on Korean fried chicken, so naturally the squad went to town after feasting on the Yankees.
The Texans are set to pay Deshaun Watson $10 million to ride the bench.
The Toronto Raptors are indeed coming home — finally.
The boy reportedly told his mother, "The bodybuilder saved me."
Role and ice time were cited as the primary reasons for pursuing a change of scenery ahead of a contract season.
In a remarkably short span, the Blue Jays have gone from a team on the outer fringe of the playoff race to one of its top contenders.
First Penny Oleksiak, now Leylah Annie Fernandez. Why are some teachers trying to crush young, aspiring athletes' dreams in this country?
The Calgary Flames have bolstered their blue line, signing defencemen Erik Gudbranson and Micheal Stone to one-year deals.
Marc Gasol reportedly wants to stay in Spain with his family.
The Dodgers right-hander is done for the season.
Breaking down six games with similar spreads.
Every NBA team is looking for a center who can switch defensively and space the floor offensively. That was not the case before Chris Bosh.
Cristiano Ronaldo will make the first appearance of his second spell at Manchester United in the English Premier League against Newcastle on Saturday.
In an expansive sitdown with his father Cecil, Newton came off as disappointed he lost the starting job to Mac Jones. He also says he understands why New England made that decision.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins and Ryan McKenna homered off Robbie Ray and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Blue Jays 6-3 on Friday night to end Toronto's season-high winning streak at eight. Anthony Santander also had a three-run shot in the seventh inning off Julian Merryweather (0-1) that traveled 423 feet and gave Baltimore the decisive lead. The Orioles have won five games in September, one more than they won in August. It was an all-around tough night for Ray, who got into an exchange with
Canadian Brian Morton navigated the ATCO Electric Six Bar to a shared victory at the Spruce Meadows 'Masters' on Friday in Calgary. Morton of Langley, B.C., stood atop the leaderboard alongside Ireland's Jordan Coyle following a jump-off. The 35-year-old captured the ATCO Electric Six Bar title aboard Crusador Z. Saint-Jean, Que., native Mario Deslauriers finished fourth aboard Cloud 39. At 56, Deslauriers has competed on the Olympic stage three times, with appearances in 1984, 1988 and 33 years
CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Friday for their fifth straight victory. The Giants improved to a major league-best 91-50. Bryant was traded to the Giants for two prospects at the July 30 deadline as the rebuilding Cubs unloaded marquee stars who were set to become free agents after this season. The 29-year-old got a st
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes capped off a ninth-inning rally with an RBI single as the Pittsburgh Pirates slipped past the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Friday night. Hayes completed a two-run comeback by sending a pitch from Washington reliever Alberto Baldonado to right field, scoring Ben Gamel from third for the first walk-off hit of his career. Pittsburgh trailed 3-2 going into the ninth but quickly put two men on off Washington rookie reliever Patrick Murphy (0-1). Murphy gave way to Bald
Leylah Fernandez's father and coach, Jorge, got emotional when describing how special it is to represent Canada on a stage as grand as the US open.