Nationals vs. Phillies Highlights
Alex Call and the Nationals defeat Trea Turner and the Phillies, 6-4
The Phillies hope to build some momentum after finishing the season 5-1 against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, the NL West leaders are in a tighter race than expected.
The Indiana Fever have won two consecutive games coming out of the WNBA's Olympics break, beating the Seattle Storm on Sunday, 92–75.
The Raiders' QB1 competition might not have a clear answer yet.
The White Sox are 38.5 games back from the last AL wild-card spot.
Dricus du Plessis has now defeated three former middleweight champs in a row.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list with elbow tendinitis. He was previously on the IL this season with back tightness.
Donovan, who has limited coaching experience, will take the helm after the Wave unexpectedly fired former coach Casey Stoney in June.
The Lakers have ranked first or second in national TV games every year since LeBron James came to town.
Christian Polanco and David Gass chat the USMNT reportedly hiring Mauricio Pochettino. They also discuss major storylines head of Premier League season, discuss MLS transfer news, and recap Leagues Cup round of 16.
Just four teams have odds better than 15-1 to win the first 12-team College Football Playoff.
Before even a single round of the new College Football Playoff is played, there is a sharp eye on what the future holds for the sport.
Buehler struggled with control in a loss to the Brewers in his first game since mid-June.
Dillon gets to keep the win but not the playoff spot that came with it.
There will be a new generation of veterans, a new generation of alphas to challenge them and a new generation of fresh blood behind them.
Juan Soto has hit a lot of home runs in his relatively brief MLB career. But he had never done this.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USWNT bringing home the Olympic gold medal after defeating Brazil. They also recap the men’s Olympic gold medal match, discuss Leagues Cup action, and go through recent MLS transfers.
Team USA was perfect in the shootout, pushing longtime rival Hungary off the medal stand.
Hall, Jr. was selected 54th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
A bad night for the Yankees got worse with an injury to Chisholm, who has been on a tear since joining New York before the trade deadline.
The blue and orange monster under the bed, the boogeyman lurking in the shadows, looks set to make a run at its eighth straight ALCS appearance.