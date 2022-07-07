Nationals vs. Phillies Highlights
Luis García collected two RBIs on a double and Josiah Gray fanned 11 in the Nationals' 3-2 win over the Phillies
TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had
Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.
The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three
Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players
Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu
It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12
HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar
SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil
Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i
The Ottawa BlackJacks took a commanding 101-50 win over the Saskatchewan Rattlers, tying a CEBL record for largest margin of victory on Wednesday in Ottawa. Ottawa (4-8), which has now won three of its last four games after starting the season at 1-7, outscored Saskatchewan (7-6) by at least seven points in every quarter of the game. The Rattlers, who lost to the previously winless Newfoundland Growlers by 23 on Sunday, continue to struggle offensively as not one player was able to reach double-
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps slayed a giant on Saturday. The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season. While L.A. controlled play through much of the first half, Vancouver came on strong in the second. An 89th-minute goal from newcomer Andres Cubas gave the home side a crucial 1-0 victory. “We played really well
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G
Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
It's Shane Wright or Juraj Slafkovsky (or Logan Cooley) at No. 1 for the Montreal Canadiens. Are they playing coy, or has the choice not been made?
TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue