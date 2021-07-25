Nationals vs. Orioles Highlights
Mancini, Mountcastle and Harvey lead O's to 5-3 win
After a busy Day 1 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the action continues with a busy Day 2 schedule.
“It was totally irresponsible and a stupid act that I committed without thinking twice."
George Springer's latest diving effort is worthy of a gold medal.
The Flyers and Blue Jackets remain hard at work this offseason.
Matthew Knies, the 57th overall pick, spent last season with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL, putting up 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 44 games.
If you didn't come to terms with bidding farewell to the greatest Raptor of all time at the trade deadline, you probably should before free agency opens.
The moments before a race can be chaotic. Canada's Maggie Mac Neil reveals what she thinks about before getting in the pool.
The NBC map of China did not include Taiwan or disputed territory in the South China Sea.
Canadiens first-rounder Logan Mailloux met with the media on Saturday to discuss the criminal charges laid against him for sharing an explicit photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent.
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is absolutely thrilled to see the sport he loves (and help build) get the spotlight it deserves on the world stage.
Canadian skateboarder Matt Berger suffered his first significant injury when he was twelve years old and rehabilitation has been part of his career ever since.
Janine Beckie must play well for Canada to thrive, so Saturday's monster performance has to be considered a major positive moving forward.
The Japanese swimmer was the runaway favorite.
An administrative error cost a pair of athletes a chance to live their Olympic dream.
Japan's Kohei Uchimura, one of the most decorated gymnasts in the sport's history, fell during a routine on Saturday, likely ending his legendary Olympic run.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Sandoval had his no-hit bid broken up with one out in the ninth inning on a soft double by rookie Brent Rooker, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 Saturday night. Sandoval, a 24-year-old lefty who began the game with a 3-13 career record, struck out a career-high 13. There have already been seven no-hitters in the majors this season. The big league record of eight was set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was permitted. The Twins hadn't com
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros lost their combined no-hit bid in the eighth when Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to start the inning for the Texas Rangers. Framber Valdez needed 99 pitches to get through six innings and Bryan Abreu took over for the seventh. Ryne Stanek came on in the eighth and Kiner-Falefa smacked his second pitch into shallow center field for the hit. Center fielder Myles Straw sprinted in and dived to try and make the catch, but it bounced just in front of his glove. Andy Ibáñ
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Atlanta used the long ball in a big way as Freddie Freeman, Abraham Almonte, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Joc Peterson all homered to lead the Braves past the Phillies in a 15-3 rout on Saturday night. The win allowed the Braves to move back into a tie for second place in the National League East with Philadelphia with identical 48-49 records. It is the fourth time this year that the Braves have hit five or more homers in a game Almonte had three hits with three RBIs as the
Anthony Miller started 17 games for the Bears in three seasons.
MIAMI (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit his NL-leading 30th homer for an early lead but the Miami Marlins rallied late and defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 Saturday night. Jesús Aguilar lined a go-ahead, two-run single to center with one out in the seventh inning after reliever Tim Hill (5-5) walked pinch hitter Sandy León and allowed consecutive singles to Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte. Aguilar's single scored pinch runner Magneuris Sierra and Rojas. Braxton Garrett (1-1) pitched seven innings o