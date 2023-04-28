Nationals vs. Mets Highlights
Francisco Lindor drove in three and Pete Alonso drove in two to lead the Mets to a 9-8 victory over the Nationals
Francisco Lindor drove in three and Pete Alonso drove in two to lead the Mets to a 9-8 victory over the Nationals
In a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday, ESPN confirmed that baseball reporter Marly Rivera "no longer works here."
No cap: The big hat celebration in Atlanta is over.
Dunne tells PEOPLE she "cried" after learning she'd become one of the first female college athlete to be featured in print for the iconic spread
The Toronto Blue Jays' biggest offseason acquisition is in the midst of a slump in which he's sacrificing power for contact.
OPS stands for “on-base plus slugging.” This metric exists to combine on-base percentage and slugging percentage into one number.
The 2023 MLB season is a month old, and some early trends might be established enough to stick until October.
Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray will have surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching elbow and will miss the rest of the season. Seattle manager Scott Servais made the announcement before the Mariners lost to Philadelphia 6-5 on Wednesday night. “Tough news,” Servais said.
A man saw the eagle and rushed to the rescue — but it didn’t need any help.
Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (60-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division)Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDTBOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins after the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a shootout.Boston has gone 60-12-5 overall with a 16-5-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are ninth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.Toronto is 12-7-3 against the Atlantic Division and 46-21-10 overall. T
'Voice' coach Blake Shelton shared a throwback photo in honor of his final season. The emotional post honors his relationship with Reba McEntire.
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing qualified for the semifinal after wrapping up first place in their pool at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Thursday. The duo beat host South Korea 7-6 to finish with an 8-1 round-robin record, and received some good fortune when the Netherlands upset Estonia 8-6. Both Canada and Estonia entered the final day of the round robin with identical 7-1 records. Estonia, who handed Canada its only loss, owned the tie
Nathan MacKinnon let his emotions get the best of him and it ended up costing his team in a big way.
Ime Udoka won't be making friends in Toronto anytime soon.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.
Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez went for grand slam glory less than two years ago, but neither managed to progress in Madrid.
Phil Mickelson believes it serves the "best interest of everybody" for golf's LIV stars to feature at the sport's four major championships.
The NFL draft is known for surprises, but this year's first round could create even more entropy than usual given the uncertainty on top picks.
Adesanya suffered a Grade 1 MCL tear 13 days before regaining the middleweight title from Alex Pereira
The field for next week’s 149th running of the Run for the Roses is reshuffled after Wild On Ice injures a leg while training Thursday and is later euthanized.
This would be one of the biggest NFL head-scratchers of all-time.