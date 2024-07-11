Nationals vs. Mets Highlights
Patrick Corbin and the Nationals take on Luis Severino and the Mets on July 10, 2024
Patrick Corbin and the Nationals take on Luis Severino and the Mets on July 10, 2024
"This is inexcusable."
Pete Alonso, Alec Bohm, Gunnar Henderson and Marcell Ozuna will also compete in Monday's event
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
After an early lead for the Netherlands, England equalized in the first half and scored late to take the victory and move on to the next round.
The Berhalter era is over as U.S. Soccer will immediately begins its search for a replacement to lead the USMNT toward and at the 2026 World Cup.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about who should be the starting pitchers for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the Reds getting an impact from Rece Hinds, the Mets making a trade and the Boston Red Sox having a door of opportunity.
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Charles McDonald react to the latest comments from Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on his contract negotiations with the team and Bengals QB Joe Burrow on a potential 18-game schedule. McDonald also reveals the three biggest questions he has after OTAs and what he will be watching for in a few weeks when training camps begins.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Utah named defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley the team's coach in waiting on July 1.
This is the first time on the NBA 2K cover for all three players.
A guard slipped and fell into Álvaro Morata’s legs while chasing after a fan on the field Tuesday after Spain’s semifinals win over France.
Trea Turner's grand slam opened up the 10-1 blowout as the Phillies struck first in a battle of the NL's best teams.
Fred Zinkie breaks down the best options to stream ahead of the All-Star break.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she's returning to compete for a fifth year of eligibility. She's among the most popular college athletes on TikTok and Instagram, earning millions in NIL income.
Gipson, 33, is a free agent.
Dan Hurley chose UConn over the NBA, and UConn is rewarding him handsomely.
Half of the 64 All-Stars named Sunday are first-time honorees. Here's how they all got here.
Sixty-four players have been named to the 2024 MLB All-Star Teams.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.