Nationals vs. Marlins Highlights
Xavier Edwards and the Marlins defeat James Wood and the Nationals, 4-3
Xavier Edwards and the Marlins defeat James Wood and the Nationals, 4-3
Good news for the Dodgers.
Clark is on pace for the most assists ever and the third-most 3-pointers ever.
That's a brutal way for a brilliant rookie season to end for the Spirit.
Harper briefly remained in the game but was replaced by a pinch-hitter for his next at-bat.
The Angels flamethrower struck out the Dodgers' Tommy Edman with some ridiculous heat.
Aaron Judge matched his longest home run drought of the season by failing to hit one on Tuesday.
Heyward appears set to be a Steeler for life.
An American man will play in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2009.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been struggling with PTSD and has been placed on the non-football injury list. He is ineligible for the Chief's first four games.
The Ducks beat Idaho 24-14 as 44.5-point favorites.
With Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season here, Dalton Del Don reveals his boldest fantasy predictions for the players of the AFC.
Jessica Pegula and Iga Swiatek both advanced to the quarterfinals on the women's side on Monday.
Shohei Ohtani moved closer to a historic 50-50 season for an MLB hitter, stealing three bases to give him 46 for the season. He has 44 home runs with 24 games left to play.
College Football Week 1 continues as USC defeats LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of the game in Las Vegas. Both teams offered new QBs and shiny new defenses, but how will LSU fans handle yet another 0-1 start to the CFB season?
The Gators were no match for the Hurricanes.
Emma Navarro has now beaten Coco Gauff two straight times after her victory at Wimbledon earlier this summer.
If the White Sox lose Sunday, they will have the three longest losing streaks in MLB this season.
ACU lost 52-51 to Tech on Saturday after a two-point conversion for the win failed.
Darren Baker, best known for being carried out of harm's way as a 3-year-old bat boy during the 2002 World Series, is being called up to the Major Leagues by the Washington Nationals.
The Bulldogs made it look easy in the second half against the Tigers.