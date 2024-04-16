Nationals vs. Dodgers Highlights
Luis García Jr. and the Nationals take on Will Smith and the Dodgers on Jackie Robinson Day, April 15, 2024
The self-described ballhawk later declared that others know to "come prepared" in his situation.
MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
The actress, 57, revealed what it's really like to try and snap the perfect Instagram photo
Never change, Gronk.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Simpson's will was filed in Clark County, Nevada, on April 12, two days after his death
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez were spotted at the Coachella music festival waiting for Lana Del Rey's performance.
The “Ted Lasso” star confronted a photographer who apparently made a sexist remark.
Scheffler has won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images, Gary Miller/Getty ImagesOn the latest episode of his Club Random podcast, host Bill Maher mildly scandalized his guest, Katie Couric, when he insisted that Donald Trump “killed it” during his CNN town hall last year.“He’s not a stand-up comedian!” Couric retorted after Maher discussed how “the audience loved it” and heavily applauded the former president.“What?” Maher said.“‘He’s killing it.’ He’s not a stand-up comedian,” Couric repeated.“Popularity. Doesn’t matte
The former secretary of state discussed reproductive rights during a Monday appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Paging Dr. Justin Saliman.
A Chilliwack, B.C., school board trustee says she's relieved to have won her defamation case against former trustee Barry Neufeld after he called her a "striptease artist."The comments came during the campaigning period for the 2022 school board elections, in which longtime trustee Neufeld ran for re-election but lost.Neufeld is known for his controversial statements about transgender identity and COVID-19, and is separately facing a human rights complaint related to past statements about transg
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
Bon Jovi said the "Stranger Things" actress "works really hard"
Princess Charlene of Monaco joined her husband Prince Albert and son Prince Jacques for the Monte-Carlo Masters. See her chic skinny jeans, sharp tailoring and blonde pixie cut.
Third-generation country performer Emmy Russell's top 20 run on American Idol now includes a performance of her original song, "Want You." Watch the emotional ballad here.
Most of the Beetlejuice cast from the 1988 film return for the 2024 sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Geena Davis is not one of them. “No, I’m not. I’m not in the remake,” Geena, 68, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is …
The trio were snapped outside Sadelle's in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Sunday, April 14
The couple headed out to the desert and looked comfy while hanging out with celebrity friends and watching artists perform