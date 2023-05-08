Nationals vs D-backs Highlights
Joey Meneses hit a three-run home run in the top of the 9th inning to propel the Nationals to a 9-8 comeback win over the D-backs
Willson Contreras hasn't started a game in the outfield since 2019.
The longtime play-by-play announcer appeared to flub the name of the Negro League Museum.
Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball's biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A's said Blue died Saturday but didn't give a cause of death. “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue," the team said in a statement Sunday. "Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend." Blue was voted the 1
Yarbrough collapsed on the mound during a frightening scene Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.
Adam Scott, the popular Australian, moved into a tie for third at the Wells Fargo Championship with a 67 on Saturday, despite a 35-yard drive.
After dropping a tough series-opener in Vegas, McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers came out cooking in Game 2.
If you spotted it during the race and wondered what it might be, here’s what we found out.
Romano has blossomed into arguably the best closer in the game thanks to his deadly fastball-slider combination.
ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Pillar hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in the eighth inning to rally the Atlanta Braves to a 5-4 win over the red-hot Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night. Pillar's blast came off Danny Coulombe (1-1) and scored Austin Riley, who opened the eighth with a single. A.J. Minter (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth and closer Raisel Iglesias got the save in his first appearance of the season. Iglesias, who missed the first 32 games of the season with a strained right shoulder, struck o
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was a late scratch from the lineup on Saturday because of left wrist discomfort prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It marked just the fourth time Guerrero has missed a game since the start of the 2020 season. On Friday night, Guerrero went 1 for 4 with an RBI single in the Blue Jays’ 4-0 victory over the Pirates. The two-time All-Star is hitting .318 with seven home runs in 33 games this season. Guerrero was scheduled
Chloe’s Dream, Freezing Point become sixth and seventh horses in a week to die at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Rickie Fowler continued his improved form on Saturday at Quail Hollow.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole failed to hold a six-run lead, allowing his first two home runs of the season, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Yankees 8-7 Sunday on Isaac Paredes' 10th-inning single to take two of three from New York. Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader homered for the Yankees (18-17), who led 6-0 before Tampa Bay scored twice in the fifth and five times in the sixth to take an 7-6 lead. Jose Siri and Christian Bethancourt homered for the major league-best Rays (28-7) impro
The tennis pro is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian
The Memphis Grizziles no longer want Dillon Brooks, but they may need his cooperation if they're going to find a better long-term option.
Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday after an altercation with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. Late in the second quarter, Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR officials met with media members Saturday morning to display and explain the specific modified part that led to the L1-level penalty issued to the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team, following the April 16 race at Martinsville Speedway. MORE: Kansas schedule | Cup standings Brad Moran, managing director of the […]
Regina Pats center Connor Bedard dominated junior hockey and the world junior championships. The NHL draft lottery will determine who gets his rights.
Two lobster fishermen from Lamèque, N.B., who went overboard off Miscou Island on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula are dead, according to the RCMP. The men, ages 33 and 58, went missing around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The 58-year-old man was found shortly after going overboard. The 33-year-old man was found after a short search according, RCMP say. Both men were dead when they were located. The incident occurred approximately seven kilometres from shore. A third individual was also on board the boat
Meanwhile, Man City will need to assess defender Nathan Ake ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Real Madrid