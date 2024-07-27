Nationals vs. Cardinals Highlights
CJ Abrams and the Nationals take on Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals on July 6, 2024
The Clippers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz last week, which set up a contract buyout for the 35-year-old veteran.
From Zidane to Dion, here are the most memorable moments of the 2024 Opening Ceremony.
Members of the French military raised the flag during the ceremony, but appear to have raised it upside down.
The 2024 Olympic opening ceremony also included performances from artist Aya Nakamura and metal band Gojira.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Thomas is entering his second season with the Bulldogs after transferring from Mississippi State.
Whitham, who turns 14 on Saturday, will be the youngest player in a top-level men's or women's soccer game when she makes her debut — potentially as soon as Sunday.
"When Patrick Willis puts hands on you," a former teammate said, "you go down."
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
The Chargers' offseason has seen key departures in the pass game and the arrival of a run-focused offensive coordinator. Here's what those changes will look like.
The USWNT, in its first game at a major tournament since Women's World Cup heartbreak, opened the 2024 Olympics with a cathartic win.
To help provide comfort from both the famed cardboard beds of the Olympic Village and the Paris heat, team members are spending their nights on special mattress toppers.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
The USWNT is looking to improve on a bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Summer Games
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top storylines coming out of ACC Media Days on Monday. They start with a pitch to the ACC to become their version of Paul Finebaum's show. Afterward, they reacted to comments made by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips regarding the state of the conference with realignment and competition with the Big 12.
On this inaugural episode of Football 301, Yahoo Sports NFL analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and try to predict which teams will finish in the top ten of DVOA rankings by the end of the year.
Force will continue outpatient rehabilitation in California after suffering a TBI.
In today's edition: Why men's soccer is a JV event, five NFL faces in new places, we already have an Olympics scandal, and more.