Nationals vs. Cardinals Highlights
Paul Goldschmidt and the Cardinals defeat CJ Abrams and the Nationals, 4-3
The U.S., finally, looks like gold medal contenders again.
The Chicago Cubs traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes, sending Christopher Morel and two minor-league pitchers to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Winker is headed to the Mets.
A daily breakdown of which countries are leading the overall medal count in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
For decades, the U.S. dominated the pool. Now, Australia may leave Paris the overall swimming medal winner.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
In today's edition: Opening Ceremony recap, Katie Ledecky spotlight, the first full day of competition, Tahiti's "wall of skulls," and more.
Jordan Love is now the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Whitham, who turns 14 on Saturday, will be the youngest player in a top-level men's or women's soccer game when she makes her debut — potentially as soon as Sunday.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman wonder if the Pirates are wasting a prime winning opportunity with Paul Skenes, the challenges the Yankees and Mets both face in trying to improve their rosters and answer some listener emails.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the top storylines coming out of ACC Media Days on Monday. They start with a pitch to the ACC to become their version of Paul Finebaum's show. Afterward, they reacted to comments made by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips regarding the state of the conference with realignment and competition with the Big 12.
Follow these four tips to dominate your fantasy football draft.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.