Nationals vs. Brewers Highlights
Santana, Contreras power Brewers to a 5-3 victory
The Blue Jays drew another small crowd against the Rangers on Wednesday, but the fans that were in attendance made their voices heard.
The Blue Jays have lost the confidence and affection of their fan base with an underachieving squad that simply hasn't been fun to watch.
An 80-minute due to early morning fog caused problems later on at the BMW PGA Championship.
Bryan Shelton, father and coach of Ben Shelton, calls out Novak Djokovic after the Serbian imitated his son's phone celebration when he beat him in the U.S. Open semis.
Things reportedly changed for the NHL and NHLPA when it was revealed that "some of the younger Blue Jackets were uncomfortable with what had occurred."
PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was struck in the face by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae and left the game on Friday night. Bae hit a 100.6 mph liner up the middle with two runners on in the bottom of the sixth inning. The left-handed Misiewicz raised his glove in an effort to catch it. The glove didn't make it in time. The ball hit Misiewicz in the face and rolled into right field. The 28-year-old Misiewicz laid on the ground for several minut
Dana White says it's inevitable that Conor McGregor's drive was going to dip once he made a lot of money.
“Bill is all about football and very busy now. He doesn’t want a lot of public attention on this," a source tells PEOPLE
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals 10 tips to beat your fantasy opponents this week.
The former Patriots stars, who won three Super Bowls together, also reunited for a hilarious NFL Kickoff campaign alongside other retired players
TORONTO — Hard-throwing pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. The righty was active for Friday's game against the visiting Boston Red Sox. Right-handed reliever Bowden Francis was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons in a corresponding move. Pearson has a 5-2 record with a 5.18 earned-run average and 41 strikeouts over 40 innings this season. Francis has one win with a 1.73 ERA over 36 1/3 innings pitched and 35 strikeouts. Toronto si
It was fun in 1992 with the Michael Jordan 'Dream Team,' but now that professional players are so meh about it, I'd rather see college players represent us.
Brett Pesce, Brady Skjei and Teuvo Teravainen will all enter the season on expiring contracts. In pursuit of a Stanley Cup, the Hurricanes decided it was worth the risk.
The NBA board of governors just approved a new policy that prohibits a team from resting two star players in the same game. A "star" is defined as someone who has made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the last three years. We went through every team ...
New NBA rule removes one potential path for Portland, Lillard
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philadephia's Bryce Harper was ejected for throwing his bat in frustration after he struck out in the third inning Friday night at St. Louis. Zack Thompson fanned Harper on a slow curveball to end the third. Harper hurled his bat from the batter's box up the third-base line in foul territory. It landed about 75 feet away, in front of the Phillies' dugout. Plate umpire Alex Tosi ejected Harper after the bat toss, and Harper yelled at Tosi before leaving the field. The Phillies we
Prince Harry might be celebrating his birthday on Friday, but ahead of the big day he and wife Meghan Markle made sure to treat their Archewell staff members.
Lionel Messi is healthy, but whether he will play vs. Atlanta United remains a mystery.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on his Instagram Stories Thursday night that he had surgery to repair his torn left Achilles tendon on Wednesday. The post includes a picture of a smiling Rodgers in a blue medical cap and gown in a hospital bed with his left foot clearly bruised. Rodgers said the surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles who has worked with numerous professional athletes during his career.